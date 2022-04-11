CHARLESTOWN — Local residents are speaking out against the proposed rezoning for a residential development in Charlestown, citing concerns about traffic safety on Charlestown Memphis Road and surrounding areas.
Woodstream Development, LLC, is seeking to build a subdivision of single-family homes in Charlestown, which includes properties at Charlestown-Memphis Road and Burdette Drive.
The proposed subdivision, located outside the city limits, would consist of up to 150 homes on nearly 40 acres, according to Cathy Denison, Clark County’s planning and zoning director.
The Clark County Plan Commission will conduct a public hearing Wednesday and consider its recommendation on the rezoning from agricultural to R2, which would allow for the residential development.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at the Clark County government building at 501 E. Court Ave. The plan commission has tabled the proposed rezoning at two recent meetings.
Couple David and Jennifer Swanson, who live on Charlestown Memphis Road, are among those with concerns about the development. They worked with other local residents to organize a petition opposing the rezoning, and they will attend and speak at Wednesday’s hearing.
According to Jennifer, they reached 109 signatures on the petition as of Monday afternoon. The Swansons and other local residents are encouraging the plan commission to deny the rezoning until a traffic study is completed, David said.
One of the entrances would be located on Charlestown Memphis Road.
The Swansons say they already have safety concerns about the roadway as it is now, and they are worried about the plan to route construction traffic through the rural county road, as well as the planned density of the residential development.
“The amount of heavy equipment that would be going down the road, we don’t think it is capable of handling the traffic,” David said. “Once the subdivision is complete, there will probably be hundreds of different cars every day going through.”
It’s a narrow, “really dangerous’ road that already faces heavy traffic, and there are “blind curves and hills with cars traveling high speeds,” Jennifer said. She notes that the road was recently resurfaced, but it is “already crumbling at the edges with no shoulders and deep ditches due to the additional asphalt added.”
Jennifer said if there are 150 homes with at least two cars per house in the proposed subdivision, it could mean an extra 300 cars going through the area on a regular basis.
Residents also worry about the effects to the older Lakeview subdivision, located off of Indiana 160. The second entrance of the proposed subdivision on Burdette Drive would not include a direct route to the highway, but instead lead people through the older subdivision, according to David Reed, a resident of the Lakeview neighborhood.
Reed has signed the petition opposing the rezoning, and he will also be speaking at Wednesday’s public hearing. The development would affect “not only the people adjacent to the property, but a whole subdivision of people as well as anyone who travels up and down the main arteries,” he said.
“The real contention is, to get to that second entrance it will be such a bottleneck to get into the new development,” he said. “They will have to meander through that 50-year-old established subdivision.”
His main issue is safety, Reed said, and he does not feel there is “enough road frontage for them to have proper access to a county road.” If the area is to be developed, he would prefer to see it rezoned for a less densely-populated development, such as homes on 1-acre lots that would result in lower traffic volumes.
Connie Sellers, a member of the plan commission, said she has not yet determined whether she will vote for a favorable recommendation on the rezoning matter, but she plans to make her decision following comments from residents at Wednesday’s public hearing. She is also a county commissioner.
“I like to listen to everyone and give them the benefit of the doubt,” she said. “I’ll hear what they have to say, and we’ll go from there.”
Once a recommendation is approved by the plan commission, the rezoning will then go to the county commissioners.
The News and Tribune had not received a response from Chris Jackson, the developer with Woodstream Development, LLC, as of publication time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.