SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana school districts are adjusting their quarantine guidelines as students return from winter break amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
State officials recently updated quarantine guidance for K-12 schools, which shortens the isolation period depending on masking. This guidance is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the Omicron variant.
All Southern Indiana school districts returned to in-person learning this week after the winter break. Clarksville Community Schools returned Monday, and New Albany-Floyd County Schools, Greater Clark County Schools, Borden-Henryville School Corp. and Silver Creek School Corp. returned Tuesday.
Greater Clark announced Tuesday that River Valley Middle School in Jeffersonville will move to eLearning for the rest of the week due to the number of staff out on quarantine. Scheduled practices and events will still take place.
Scott Gardner, safety specialist at Clarksville Community Schools, said the district is adopting the state’s quarantine guidance with the idea of keeping "those in school that should still be in school.”
“It makes sense based on what we have observed from the first semester with the contact tracing we have done,” he said.
Clarksville Community Schools adopted a mask requirement for staff and students before the start of the school year, which remains in place. Gardner said the district will be vigilant in following COVID-19 safety protocols.
He believes the district's masking and social distancing policies will minimize the number of close contacts, and he emphasizes the need for families to keep students home when they are feeling sick.
“If we can follow our plan and keep the number of close contacts at a minimum, then these quarantine guidelines can work,” Gardner said. “We’re excited to be back in school, and we're going to keep in regular communication with the county health department.”
As the Omicron variant fuels a spike in cases, staffing will be one of the biggest challenges to operating in-person classes, Gardner said.
“Our goal is to have in-person learning every day,” he said. “Obviously, if staffing issues arise and if we had a high number of staff positive cases or quarantines, yeah, we would definitely look at doing home learning to continue as needed.”
Jeanine Corson, director of human resources at NAFCS, said communication from families will be important as the district adopts the new quarantine policy so that those who are sick stay home. Masks are currently required for NAFCS staff and students.
“I think the key message to all families is to please communicate with us and let us know when your family or household is sick and COVID testing in pending, because that helps us a lot when it comes to contact tracing and those kinds of things,” she said.
Corson noted that staffing at NAFCS “has not been as bad as one would think” this school year, and the number of cases among staff members became lower as vaccinations became available. The district has not been forced to go to district-wide or building-level eLearning so far this school year.
“From the school standpoint, making sure we have enough staff to educate and be there for our children coming to school every day will always be a big concern,” she said. “We will continue to monitor closely as the virus ebbs and flows and the number of cases goes up and down. We will be keeping a watchful eye every day to make sure we are able to support the needs of our students.”
Greater Clark County Schools sent a message to parents this week to inform families of the new quarantine policy. Greater Clark will continue to require masks for all students and staff indoors.
"This will continue to reduce the number of students quarantined and the spread of illness," the letter reads.
Borden-Henryville Superintendent Johnny Budd said he believes the new quarantine guidelines from state are “common sense,” and he believes it will help keep students in the classroom.
As far as monitoring the COVID-19 situation, the district is taking it “day-by-day,” he said.
Masks are currently required in Borden-Henryville as the number of cases remains high in Clark County. Staffing and the level of spread at Borden-Henryville schools and the county-level would affect a decision to go to eLearning.
“Obviously, I don’t have a crystal ball — I see what the numbers are and I make decisions from there,” Budd said. “If numbers reach a certain point and we have a lot of people out, it may require us to consider looking at eLearning for a time period until those numbers get under control. At this point, everything is so fluid."
