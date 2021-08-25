SOUTHERN INDIANA — Across Indiana, there were 3,504 new positive cases of COVID-19 among students, 172 among teachers and 218 among staff as of Monday.
In Southern Indiana, local school districts continue to face large numbers of positive cases and quarantines.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner provided a COVID-19 update at Tuesday’s board meeting, noting that the district is providing weekly updates of COVID-19 cases and quarantines on a dashboard posted on its website. The numbers are updated each Monday.
The district saw a total of 63 positive cases among staff and students last week, as well 455 individuals quarantined. Laughner emphasized that the number of positive cases shows a slight decrease from the week of Aug. 7-13, which had 78 cases. There was a significant decrease in the number of individuals quarantined, which was 988 the week of Aug. 7-12 and 1,019 the week of July 31-Aug. 6.
The district began requiring masks earlier this month after initially making them optional at the start of school.
In New Albany-Floyd, the district had just over 650 students quarantined as of Tuesday — there were more than 1,000 quarantined last Friday, according to Bill Briscoe, assistant to the superintendent for administration and operations.
From Aug. 18-25, there have been 126 positive cases among students and staff, he said.
“I would say from the student side we’re very high — the number of positives we are entering are extremely high,” Briscoe said. “The public needs to be very careful and follow guidelines.”
Like Greater Clark, NAFCS recently moved from optional masks to requiring masks for all students and staff due to the level of COVID-19 spread in the community.
This week, three schools in Silver Creek School Corp. are e-Learning due to staffing shortages related to quarantines. According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, it has 21 positive student cases this week and three positive staff cases. Its current 7-day-positivity rate is 1.04%.
Masks remain optional in Silver Creek but could become mandatory depending on the 7-day-positivity rate at each school.
Clarksville Community Schools currently has a total of 11 current COVID-19 cases, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. The district started its school year with a mask requirement.
At Borden-Henryville School Corp., positive COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the district as of Monday, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
This includes nine new positive students cases at Henryville Elementary School and 10 new positive student cases at Henryville Jr./Sr. High School.
At Borden Elementary, there were 18 positive student cases, seven positive teacher cases and 10 positive staff cases, according to the state’s dashboard. Masks remain optional in the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.