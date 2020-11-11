SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, local school districts are facing uncertainty regarding education funding in 2021.
Boards for both New Albany-Floyd County Schools and Greater Clark County Schools this week approved resolutions committing to work with local teacher’s unions to support full education funding as a priority for the state legislature in 2021.
Under state law, students who receive more than half of their instruction virtually were only funded at 85% by the state, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana State Board of Education approved a temporary plan to allow students who were 100% funded last year to be 100% funded this year regardless of whether they are enrolled in virtual or traditional learning.
For the full funding to continue in the spring, it will depend on legislative action. Each school district in Southern Indiana is now offering both virtual and in-person options for students.
The NAFC unanimously approved a resolution emphasizing the importance of “education funding at needed levels for the success of our schools, staff and students” at its Monday meeting. The resolution was prepared by the New Albany-Floyd County Education Association, the teacher’s union for the district.
NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder said he wanted to show that there’s “a lot of common ground” with school officials and teachers.
“We are truly all in this together — I know it’s cliche, but we are all experiencing the pandemic, and we are all impacted by the policies around it,” Snyder said.
Like many school districts, NAFC has faced a decrease in enrollment, which is another source of concern for its potential financial impact on the Average Daily Membership (ADM) count, which determines school funding. This school year, enrollment is down by about 260, Snyder said.
“Because of not being able to downsize staff [this year], we’re probably in a situation where expenditures more than likely will outstrip available revenues, so we’re going to have spend our cash balance, our savings to make up for that lost revenue,” Snyder said.
About 30% of NAFC students are enrolled in virtual learning. NAFCEA President Lisa McIntyre said adapting to virtual learning, extra workloads, safety concerns and substitute shortages are among the many challenges NAFC teachers are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teaching shortages already present in Indiana have been compounded with staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic, McIntyre said. She is concerned that potential decreases in funding could mean losing teachers in the district, which could lead to larger class sizes.
“I just hope legislators will work with us, and I’ve always for several years now lived under pretense ‘do the right things and treat people right’ — I just hope legislators can follow that,” McIntyre said.
The Greater Clark board unanimously approved a similar resolution at Tuesday’s meeting in coordination with the Greater Clark Education Association.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said he was “proud” to present the resolution to the board. The resolution notes the “unprecedented challenge to maintain high quality and safe instruction” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, unlike many school districts in the state, Greater Clark has actually seen an increase in enrollment this year. Enrollment is up by about 160 students in the district, and the assessed property value within the district has increased by 8.1%, the News and Tribune recently reported.
About 30% of students of students in Greater Clark are enrolled in a virtual learning model, and for traditional students, there have been many virtual days throughout the school year, including scheduled days and eLearning days related to COVID-19 cases.
The resolution states that school corporations need to make sure students are “equipped with the best capacity for connectivity when distance learning is necessary.”
“We certainly as a board and as a superintendent want to stand in solidarity with our association in making sure when legislators start their legislative session in January that they understand that our teachers, our schools are under a lot of stress right now, and they need to be funded appropriately,” Laughner said.
