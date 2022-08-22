SOUTHERN INDIANA — For Southern Indiana educators, news of Indiana’s $111 million investment in early literacy is welcome news, although it is not yet clear exactly how it would be implemented on a local level.
Last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb and Education Secretary Katie Jenner announced the investment, which is the largest financial investment the state has made for literacy development. The funding comes from $26 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding allotted to the Indiana Department of Education and $85 million from the Lilly Endowment.
The investment will support the deployment of instructional coaches in schools, stipends up to $1,200 for teachers to participate in professional development, targeted interventions for students and the creation of an IDOE literacy center. The program will be focused on teaching strategies related to the Science of Reading, a body of research related to the way children learn to read.
In addition to a $60-million grant directly supporting K-12 education, the Lilly Endowment will offer up to $25 million for colleges and universities to support Science of Reading methods in undergraduate programs for elementary teacher preparation.
Tony Duffy, assistant superintendent of elementary education at New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp., said NAFCS has similar literacy programming in its schools, including seven literacy coaches at elementary schools and one at the middle school level.
It is unclear what the funding could look like on a local level, but the district is going to “wait and see” what the next steps are for the $111 million, he said. If the district were to benefit from the investment, it could supplement literacy development support already in place at NAFCS through federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding.
“I think it’s all positive, especially with COVID and the learning loss piece,” Duffy said. “Anytime we can get the state and Lilly as well working together to support education, that’s positive for all of us. We’ve put a lot of ESSER money in the learning loss piece with extra support and help, and I think this will be helpful as well.”
Kim Hartlage, deputy superintendent at Greater Clark County Schools, said although the specifics of the funding are still unclear, she is “thrilled to hear of this opportunity.”
Greater Clark has already been using ESSER funding to expand the Science of Reading development for teachers, which she describes as the “multitude of research to support foundational skills as children learn to read.” The district is using a science-based, multi-sensory method of literacy instruction called the Orton-Gillingham approach.
Most classroom teachers do not have this type of training when they leave college, Hartlage said. If the district is able to receive funding from the state’s investment in literacy, she hopes to be able to expand on development opportunities and effective interventions needed for struggling students.
“It is our hope that we can really build capacity in our teachers, and when children do have difficulty, it will help us to know how we can effectively assess difficult areas that prevent them from being successful readers and writers,” she said.
IUS Dean of Education Faye Camahalan said she was “delighted” to learn about the investment from the state and Lilly Endowment.
"I would say the need is really to help teachers get more support so they can help more students,” she said. “Also, coming from a teacher preparation institution, we also need help in terms of preparing future teachers on how to teach,” she said. “I see this investment as something very encouraging.”
The funding could potentially help encourage high school students to pursue K-12 teaching careers, Camahalan said. It would also help more education students and teachers pursue reading certification programs and study Science of Reading curriculum.
IUS already has projects addressing literacy in local K-12 schools, including reading clinics and training for teaching writing to students. If IUS were to receive funding, it could help expand the school’s efforts.
Camahalan is curious to see what the process and criteria would be for the funding.
“What’s intriguing to me is what it’s going to look like when they disseminate the funding and when they ask for institutions to apply for funding,” she said.
Hartlage said the inconsistency caused by the pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges for young students learning to read, since many have been in and out of the classroom over the past few years.
“Really, kids have not had the education they need or deserve because of the lack of consistency,” she said. “Now, when we do have them in the classroom, we can really focus on the tools to give them optimal opportunities to be successful, starting with literacy.”
Duffy said learning loss has been a particular problem for younger students in kindergarten and first grade who struggled with virtual school during the pandemic, since those years involve the “building blocks” of reading.
He notes that IREAD testing scores have been lower since the pandemic, although this year’s scores increased a bit from last year.
“We believe we have a lot of strong interventions in place, but we are going to continue to work hard to improve scores for next year,” he said.
Barb Hoover, coordinator of literacy and Title I at NAFCS, said the district has been able to provide extra support for struggling readers through ESSER funding, including after-school tutoring, intersession support and summer school.
She is particularly pleased to see the state’s investment in teachers and professional training.
“The more resources we have, the better off we’ll be,” she said.
