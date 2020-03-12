SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the coronavirus pandemic progresses, local schools are taking actions and precautions to prevent its spread.
Clarksville Community Schools will suspend in-person classes and switch to eLearning and alternative instruction starting Friday due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Ivy Tech Community College is delaying the start of all of its classes and transitioning to virtual or alternative course delivery across all campuses, including Sellersburg.
Our Lady of Providence High School in Clarksville will remain open Friday, but it will suspend in-person and transition to eLearning for the week of March 16 through March 19 before its spring break, which runs March 20 through March 27.
Clarksville Community Schools will be closed from Friday, March 13 to March 20, and spring break from March 21 to March 29 will continue as planned. Scott Gardner, school safety director for Clarksville Community Schools, said the school district has consulted with Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel and the Clark County Health Department, and school officials made the decision based on guidance to minimize large gatherings.
“We’ve been consulting with the health department, and we’re acting out of a mode of planning, preparation and prevention,” Gardner said. “We are trying to do the best for our students and prevent from spreading [the coronavirus] in any way that we can.”
No coronavirus cases have been reported in Southern Indiana as of press time, but confirmed cases continue to increase globally and nationally, and yesterday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.
Clarksville Community Schools will continue to monitor the situation and consult with the health department during the closure and spring break, Gardner said, and families will be alerted if anything changes. Teachers and principals will contact parents or students with instructions on eLearning. Physical copies of work will also be available for families to pick up in the schools’ front offices between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. — those with conflicting schedules can reach out to schools for different arrangements.
Clarksville Community Schools will offer food pick-up next week, and on Monday, the district will share exact information about its food distribution plan. Those with immediate needs related to meals are asked to contact the school’s principal to be connected with Clarksville Cares, the district’s in-house nonprofit.
During the closure, the school district will conduct deep cleaning of the facilities and buses, Gardner said, and further information or updates will be provided through its standard messaging systems and the website’s “parents” tab.
IVY TECH
Ivy Tech Community College has announced that the start of classes will be delayed until March 23 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The delay means classes will start a week later than originally planned, and it is meant to decrease the college’s on-campus population and aid social distancing, according to a statement by Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann.
The college intends to deliver courses virtually or through alternate delivery through April 5, and until March 23, students are encouraged to check IvyLearn to receive instruction on their classes.
Ivy Tech campuses and sites, including the Sellersburg campus, will remain open for student and business office assistance, and students can meet with staff and faculty and use computers as needed.
On March 30, Ivy Tech will decide on whether to continue virtual and alternate delivery of courses. Ellspermann said the Ivy Tech’s focus is the “safety and academic success of our students.”
“At this time, given the escalating cases in Indiana and across the country, we believe that offering our courses virtually is now the most viable alternative,” she said. “Ivy Tech currently offers nearly half of our courses online today. However, with more than 1,600 faculty across our 18 campuses, we will use next week to provide faculty the training, tools, and support to provide quality instruction to our students so that they can successfully move forward with their educational and career goals.”
TAKING PRECAUTIONS
West Clark Community Schools Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd said as of Thursday afternoon, the district does not plan to close the schools, and the schools are monitoring attendance and using best practices recommended by the Clark County Health Department. The district’s two week spring break begins Monday, and school officials will continue to evaluate the situation, she said.
This week, Perez-Lloyd and other superintendents met with Jennifer McCormick, state superintendent of public instruction, and the Indiana Department of Health to discuss plans for preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The district is trying to avoid events with large crowds, she said and school officials and the school board will discuss potential cancellations. There have also been extended cleaning efforts to sanitize the buildings.
Any West Clark student showing symptoms of coronavirus would be immediately isolated, and parents and the health department would be notified. She said if there was a positive case of the coronavirus in West Clark, the district would proceed with the guidance of the health department and potentially close schools.
Although West Clark is not an eLearning district, the schools have plans in case students need to receive instruction from home, Perez-Lloyd said. Students should be able to use electronic devices to receive instruction and assignments through the district’s learning management system, and for those without internet access, there would be internet access points at each building, allowing the kids or parents to drive into the parking lots and connect.
The superintendent’s office of Greater Clark County Schools has not responded to the News and Tribune’s request for comment or announced plans to close school as of press time. The district’s weeklong spring break runs March 23 to March 27.
New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. does not currently have plans to close its schools. Steve Griffin, the corporation’s assistant superintendent of middle school education, said the schools have “beefed up” daily precautions to make sure schools are safe and clean, and as of now, there are no plans to cancel weekend events.
The school’s two week spring break starts Tuesday, and the school district’s goal is to get through Monday, he said. The schools are working on an eLearning plan if in-person classes were to be suspended after spring break.
“We’re taking the safety of students very seriously,” Griffin said. “It’s our No. 1 priority, and as we work with the health department, we will make decisions that are of the best interest of students, as well as faculty and staff.”
According to Providence High School spokesperson Christa Hoyland, decisions to continue the school’s eLearning after spring break will be made at a later date based on communications with the Office of Catholic Education and local and state health departments. A Christian Academy of Southern Indiana spokesperson said the school has plans in place to respond, and the school “will do whatever is necessary to protect its students, parents and the community.”
A spokesperson from Rock Creek Community Academy in Sellersburg said the school plans to remain open but is taking precautions and speaking with Clark County Health Department — the school’s spring break starts March 23.
Barbara Burke Fondren, director of Community Montessori in New Albany, said the school is consulting with Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris.
“One of the goals is to have everyone close at the same time to get a broad community benefit,” she said. “Right now we are just gathering information.”
In a video posted to the Clark County Health Department’s Facebook page, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel explained the reasoning behind suspending in-person classes in response to the coronavirus. While there have been no local coronavirus cases at this time, he emphasized the importance of social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
“We have lots of students that either have frequent contact with or live with their grandparents at higher risk, so that’s why we take that very seriously,” he said.
The health department recommends that local schools prep for eLearning Days, he said.
“That’s going to look different logistically for the different schools, so wait on the most up to date information from your local school corporation, but once those are in place, we’ll make a decision as a county in cooperation with all the local school corporations on when we’ll officially be out of school and officially be back in school, and obviously the local patterns of what happens will decide that,” Yazel said in the video.
