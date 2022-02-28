SOUTHERN INDIANA — As kids engage in social media, it may exacerbate and complicate the issue of bullying when the problems follow students beyond the school day.
For Southern Indiana schools, communications over social media play a role in investigating bullying among students. Brian Allred, assistant superintendent of Clarksville Community Schools, expressed concerns about uncivil behavior and interactions through social media, saying it can worsen issues of bullying.
“The issue is, people become very emboldened when they are hiding behind computer screens or phone screens, and they’ll say and type things into a keyboard or phone they would never even think to say to someone’s face,” he said.
Joe Voelker, assistant principal for student development at Floyd Central High School, said the pervasiveness of social media means that bullying now has a 24/7 reach, and he feels it has made these situations more difficult for students.
“The problem with social media is, it doesn’t stop,” he said. "That student can continue to receive messages and to be talked to or harassed or whatever all afternoon and evening.”
In Indiana, state law defines bullying as "overt, unwanted, repeated acts or gestures” such as verbal or written communication and acts of physical aggression and behavior by a student or group of students toward another student “with the intent to harass, ridicule, humiliate, intimidate or harm the targeted student.”
It also is defined as “creating for the targeted student an objectively hostile school environment that places the targeted student in reasonable fear of harm to his or her person or property” and has “a substantially detrimental effect on the targeted student’s physical or mental health” and interferes with the targeted student’s academic performance.
Bullying is also defined as an act that interferes with the student’s ability “to participate in or benefit from the services, activities or privileges provided by the school,” according to the state’s definition.
According to a recent study from Purdue University, bullying can prevent healthy skill development for children. The research finds that victimization from bullying depletes an average middle school child’s noncognitive — or socioemotional — skills by 40%, causing the child to become 34% more likely to face bullying again.
This includes effects on the ability to “recognize and control emotions and reactions, establish and maintain positive relationships, make responsible decisions and set and achieve positive goals,” the study found.
From 2018 to 2019, 48.2% of Hoosier children ages 6-17 reported being "bullied, picked on, or excluded by other children,” according to data compiled by the Indiana Youth Institute for its 2021 Indiana Kids Count Data Book. In 2019, youth ages 12 to 17 nationally have faced cyberbullying in their lifetime.
Children who are bullied "tend to feel unhappy and lonely, have greater difficulty making friends and are more likely to experience anxiety and depression,” according to the Indiana Youth Institute.
If bullying is occurring over social media, the student or parent needs to report the incident and take a screenshot of the communication to help with the school’s investigation, Voelker said.
“That helps us quite a bit to have that evidence that it happened,” he said. “So if you tell us it happened, we can address it.”
Allred said when bullying is reported, the district “takes these allegations seriously,” and the school will look into the situation and conduct an investigation to determine whether “it’s a bullying situation or not.”
“If it’s happening, obviously there are going to be consequences immediately,” he said. “And if it’s a repeated offense, if it continues, our code is really clear that bullying can be an expellable offense.”
Josh Nall, assistant principal for ninth grade at New Albany High School, said New Albany-Floyd County Consolidate School Corp. has a set of protocols to follow when bullying is reported. The school administration will talk to both the alleged perpetrator and the victim, and the homes of both students will be called within 24 hours to notify the parents or guardians of the situation.
NAFCS administrators will follow a checklist to determine whether the situation falls under the category of bullying, he said.
“We fill out the form for both individuals — perpetrators and the victim — and we utilize counselors for intervention,” he said. “We have LifeSpring (mental health services) in the building if we need to make referrals.”
Allred emphasizes the importance of kids reporting instances of bullying to the school.
“If we do not know a bullying situation is going on, if a kid is not telling us what’s happening, nothing can happen, and how can we address it if we don’t know that it’s going on?” he said. “We take these allegations seriously and do an investigation, but if we are not made aware, we cannot investigate.”
“Many times people feel that schools are negligent because their kid comes home and tells them about something, but the school is not aware of them,” he said.
Allred said schools also have to have enough evidence to discipline students for bullying, which can cause frustration for parents and students. The process can be more complex when bullying is taking place over social media. If students are using Snapchat, the message will disappear after a short period of time, and a post on social media platforms may be edited or deleted. This makes it all the more important to take a screenshot of the communications to share with the school, Allred said.
“These are serious allegations that can have serious consequences, and we cannot discipline and dole out consequences when we don’t have evidence that supports that,” he said.
If there is an allegation of bullying, Allred said the district aims to support students who have been targeted, which involves not only conducting the investigation and taking disciplinary actions for students who are found to have engaged in bullying, but also supporting students’ social-emotional needs.
“We have counselors and social workers on staff we can refer students to if they have any needs, and we can support students in that way if they so choose and if the parents agree to it as well,” Allred said.
Nall said there are also interventions in place if there are tensions among students but the situation is not deemed bullying.
“We have counselors, administrators and mental health therapists from LifeSpring who can serve as mediators if it’s just something really minor,” he said.
In-school suspensions and detentions could be some of the first consequences for bullying perpetrators, depending on the circumstances, Nall said. According to NAFCS board policy, disciplinary actions for students may include but are not limited to suspension or expulsion, and interventions may include separating the bully and the target, follow-up counseling for the target and anti-bullying education for the bully.
Voelker said Floyd Central generally does not automatically expel students for bullying but instead tries “to make it a learning process for kids” with the goal of preventing further bullying. But he notes that certain situations may make expulsion or out-of-school suspension necessary to maintain the safety of the school.
“We do not as a rule suspend or expel for bullying, but suspension or expulsion may be necessary for the safety of the school, so it depends on the situation,” he said. “It really is situational. Some kids want to talk it out and still be friends. We could change a student's class so student’s aren’t in the same class.”
For Clarksville Community Schools, the disciplinary process for bullying also varies by situation, Allred said. The administration may determine whether the issue can be handled with counseling or if it needs to involve a full investigation with potential disciplinary actions.
“If it is nothing that involves making a threat or a physical altercation, we might be able to solve it by saying, this is not cutting it, you need to stop this, and it might rise to the level of an in-school suspension, or it may not. The student may apologize and say, I never should have done it, and it is never done again — it stops there. It can be the first cursory level.”
It could be a difference between someone who “doesn’t understand that their actions have caused this sort of angst for someone else” and someone who “is just trying to blatantly be a bully and cause some sort of distress for another person.”
Allred said bullying is considered a repeated, “one-sided” incident where a student is being targeted by another student, but communication over social media may complicate matters and “muddy the waters.”
“Social media in and of itself has created a myriad of complexities to life in general, and I don’t think the concept of bullying is any different,” he said. “The problem is, you get folks, they get on social media, and they start going back and forth, and when you’re going back and forth with each other; it’s not a bullying situation. The legal definition according to state law says bullying is specifically targeted to a person.”
“When you start getting into the back and forth, when you are retorting, that’s when it starts getting muddled,” he said. "Then the issue is of folks not being kind to each other on social media."
Students “say a lot more brazen things when they think they are anonymous online” than “when they are in a face-to-face situation in the hallway,” Voelker said.
“The biggest thing is, if you wouldn’t say it face-to-face, there’s no way you should say it on social media,” he said.
