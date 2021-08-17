SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local schools are managing the increase of COVID-19 cases in the community as classes resume across Southern Indiana, but masking policies vary across schools and districts.
Many school districts have adapted their masking policies in recent weeks as cases surge in Clark and Floyd counties, while some continue to leave the choice up to students and parents. Since the beginning of the school year, schools have faced challenges related to positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines, and some schools already have faced periods of temporary eLearning.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that as of Monday, there have been 1,452 positives cases among students, 80 among teachers and 118 among school staff reported across the state.
NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder said that as of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 800 people are quarantined across the district, including about 750 students and 40 staff.
In Greater Clark, the district had a total of 988 individuals quarantined for the week of Aug. 9-13, including 983 students and five staff, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Greater Clark County Schools and New Albany-Floyd County Schools both started the school year with optional masks, but they both have adapted their policies to require masks for all staff and students.
Borden-Henryville School Corp. announced Monday that its Henryville campus, including Henryville Elementary and Henryville Jr./Sr. High School, is completing eLearning through Friday.
Borden-Henryville Superintendent Johnny Budd said this decision was related to staffing issues on buses as drivers are out for both COVID-19 quarantine and personal reasons.
The district is in its third week of school, and Budd said Borden-Henryville has had a total of 21 students and three staff members test positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the year. About 200 students have had to quarantine.
Masks are optional at Borden-Henryville, as well as Silver Creek School Corp. Budd said the board is not planning to mandate masks at this time.
“We’re seeing more masks at this point than the first week, but we also believe in personal choice,” he said. “We will keep social distancing when possible and look at different measures. I don’t believe that just wearing a mask will make it go away.”
In Silver Creek, there were 53 positive cases reported among students and two among staff as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Community Montessori in New Albany has required masks for all students and staff since the beginning of the school year. Although Clarksville Community Schools’ original return to school plan made masks optional, the board adopted a mask requirement just a few days before students returned to school.
In Greater Clark, Franklin Square Elementary in Jeffersonville moved to eLearning last week due to the number of staff and students in quarantine, but it returned to in-person learning this week.
Community Montessori students returned to school last Monday, and as of early Tuesday afternoon, only one positive case and one close contact on campus had been reported, according to Director Barbara Burke Fondren. The school has about 600 students enrolled.
“Universal masking from the beginning I think has made a big difference for our school,” she said.
Fondren said parents have expressed appreciation for the school’s COVID-19 policies, and the vast majority of students wear the masks without any issues.
“Mostly we have really supportive families,” she said. “They’re here, they want their kids on campus because they know how safe the practice is.”
Scott Gardner, safety specialist at Clarksville Community Schools, said the COVID-19 numbers in the district are comparable to what the district was seeing at the end of the past school year.
He said that as of Tuesday morning, the district has had six positive cases and 17 people quarantined.
Gardner said mask compliance has gone well in Clarksville Community Schools, and he is not aware of any families who have withdrawn from the district because of opposition to the mask requirements.
“We’ve had general reminders to students but no discipline issues due to mask-wearing,” he said.
He anticipated having more positive cases than they have seen at this point, Gardner said, and the districts aims to keep kids in the classroom throughout the school year.
“I attribute that to families probably following guidelines and keeping kids home who are sick,” he said. “Considering all the news about the Delta variant cases and increased hospitalizations, we have had very little disruption to learning. We feel good about the way we’ve minimized the number of quarantines needed per case and we plan to continue to find ways to be better.”
Snyder said Tuesday was the second day in a row that some bus routes have been uncovered in NAFCS due to staffing shortages related to the level of quarantines. The district has been short two or three runs for the past few days.
He said he is “not pleased the surge hit this hard this fast.” Although nearly 800 individuals are quarantined in the district, he anticipates the number to drop now that the district is requiring masks.
“The bad news is that is a much larger number than we’re comfortable with,” he said.
In both NAFCS and Greater Clark, the mask policies are based on the state’s color-coded system tracking COVID-19 spread by county. Masks are required in the orange and red categories but only recommended in blue and yellow. As of Tuesday, both Clark and Floyd counties were in the orange category.
NAFCS moved to the mask requirement last Thursday, and Greater Clark started the updated policy last Monday.
Snyder said the mask compliance has been “really, really good” so far in the district from his observations.
“Kids are doing what kids do, and teachers are doing what teachers do, and [masking is] really just not a big issue in the learning day as a lot of people have discussed,” he said. “They’re just pressing on.”
If families refuse to comply with the mask policy, the “short answer is they can choose another provider,” Snyder said. The district has seen the withdrawal of a “very small amount” of students due to the mask policy, he said.
NAFCS has seen interest in a virtual learning option from some families of K-5 students, and the district recently announced the launch of a new virtual academy for those grade levels. The district is already offering a virtual academy for grades 6-12, but Snyder has seen less interest in that option since the start of the school year, since kids ages 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.
The K-5 virtual academy will likely start the week of Aug. 23, Snyder said, and he expects about 100 students to be enrolled.
NAFCS is “pressing ahead with teaching and learning,” he said.
“Kids are advancing and dreaming their dreams,” Snyder said. “Music is going on, social studies is going on, English is going on. It’s really good and I’m really excited for it.”
