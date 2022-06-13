Editor’s Note: Allyson Brown, an 11-year-old student from Floyd County, toured the News and Tribune on Friday. She was asked to write a story about what she learned. Here’s her take on how newspapers are produced:
From the front page to the local sections, from business and sports, with entertainment and ending in Op|Ed, these were just words I heard while watching the TV show, Gilmore Girls.
This show is about a girl who dreamed of going to Harvard but landed at Yale and working at the Yale Daily News. We know TV and real life aren’t the same. Before I started to really fall in love with the newspaper world, I wanted to see it firsthand.
I was invited to tour the News and Tribune office in Jeffersonville where I met Daniel Suddeath. I learned there were many hats to wear to being an editor and running a newspaper.
Their normal day starts out at 6 a.m. with Theresa and Joann making the dummy pages up and handling business and classifieds issues. The process travels to Barbara and Brenda for advertising, community news and circulation. Bobby is the circulation director and takes care of customer needs and ensuring newspaper deliveries are scheduled.
Tom is in charge of advertising pages and writes a religion column. Maggie, Josh, and Libby work in news, crime and sports. Kristin handles the NT Right Now digital program.
There are others as well that pitch in to make their deadline to the next room, the printing press. By midnight they are pulling the newspaper off the press and moving it to the next room, the mail room. In the mail room they bundle and add inserts and pack it in the delivery vans by 5 am. The vans then take off to post offices to get the paper in the customers’ hands. Just to print one day’s edition, it takes a whole 24 hours.
I learned a lot and realized real life is always better than television and I plan on growing up to be an editor myself one day. Thank you News and Tribune for this experience.
