CLARKSVILLE — Jeffrey Braden's family boasts four Eagle Scouts, and the Floyd Central High senior is on pace to become the fifth.
But while he won't be the first in his family to achieve the highest Scout ranking, he is leading a volunteer effort that will bring a first to Clarksville.
To obtain Eagle Scout status, a Boy Scout must plan and execute a community service project. Braden chose to design and lead the installation of a fire pit for properly retiring American flags. The effort is underway with the pit likely to be finished by the end of the month at Clarksville's Veterans Place Memorial.
“It's been a massive learning process for me,” Braden said. “I've gotten a lot of help from folks in the troop who know about working with concrete.”
Braden's inspiration came from a conversation he had with Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs. The town, which has a dropoff site for American flags so they can be properly retired, didn't have a fire pit or any sort of official place to perform the ceremony.
Skaggs became fully aware of that need when he was named Scout Master of Clarksville's Troop 10, which is the outfit Braden serves under.
“I was talking with Jeffrey and his father about how we have a need to have a permanent place to do these flag retirements,” Skaggs said.
The trio discussed a few ideas for a fire pit, but what Braden proposed was far beyond what Skaggs had envisioned.
“I was thinking of something not very big, maybe 5-6-foot wide,” he said. “When they came back with the design of the project and showed it to me in the shape of a pentagon where each point represents a different branch of service, it was really, really cool.”
The Clarksville Town Council gave its blessing to Braden's project, and he along with other volunteers set out to install the fire pit.
“It's just something nice to have there permanently,” Braden said. “Secondly, it's something that not many people know about. Not many people know the flag code. I'm doing my duty in providing something to honor that.”
According to the U.S. Flag Code, a flag, when it is “in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Braden has participated in several flag-retirement ceremonies. As he closes in on achieving the highest Scout ranking, he said joining the organization has made him a stronger person and a good leader.
“I would highly recommend joining Scouts, not just for the skills, but getting outside and having fun,” Braden said. “My closest friends came from Scouts. You'll make a lot of friends that will last a lifetime.”
And because of Scouts like Braden, communities like Clarksville benefit.
“I think the importance of this is it's all about honoring the past, present and future,” Skaggs said. “This actually provides a nice, respectable location that's going to be constant — something where we can really pay tribute and is easy to maintain and right next to the war memorial.”
The town is planning to have a ceremony when the fire pit is finished and ready for use.
