SOUTHERN INDIANA — The pandemic has caused the cancellation of events across the country, but it didn’t prevent a group of local teenagers from completing a 1,500-mile bike ride over a three-week period.
On the Fourth of July, Southern Indiana residents Akhil Long, Austin Smith and John McBroom finished a trip that took them through five states and by four of the Great Lakes. The bicycle trip started and ended in Bloomington, and the group visited sites along Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, Lake Erie and Lake Huron.
The deCycles Indiana program offers annual long distance bicycle trips for teenagers and young adults. This year, there were additional challenges as the program adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trip was originally scheduled to go from the Alamo in Texas to the Gulf Coast of Florida, but the plans for the route quickly changed to prevent plane travel and follow safety guidelines.
The three friends met each other through a local Boy Scout troop — both Akhil and John cycled in last year’s deCycles trip, but this was Austin’s first time participating. Participants were divided into four groups during the trip, and several adults drove vehicles to monitor and support the cyclists throughout the day.
As they cycled, they visited cities and towns on the route, including Chicago and Detroit, and they spent the nights in churches along the way. They also had time for sightseeing and eating out at restaurants, although certain places were closed due to the pandemic.
The group typically cycles about 20 miles at a time before taking a break, and they cycle an average of 85 to 90 miles per day. During the three-week period, they had two days of rest.
Rough roads and wind were among the challenges they faced along the way, according to Akhil, a 16-year-old Charlestown resident. As they drove through Indiana on the second day, they faced intense headwinds, and the roads were particularly difficult in Michigan.
John, a 16-year-old Clarksville resident, was a group leader along with Akhil, and it was nerve-wracking for him to make his way through traffic in big cities such as Chicago and Detroit. Approaching the place where they were staying for the night was always the best feeling, John said.
It is motivational to cycle with the group, according to John.
“It really makes you tougher,” he said. “It helps prepare you for future struggles in life. So you can do things like this, put yourself in an uncomfortable position when you really want to stop, and the group is there to keep you going. It was kind of like peer pressure — positive peer pressure — to get to that end. You wouldn’t want to be that person to just not ride and just get in the van.”
They tried to train as much as possible before the trip, but their training started later because of the pandemic. They didn’t even know if the trip was going to happen this year, Akhil’s mother Damini Dutta said.
She was nervous because the teens had less training time, she said. During their trip, she stuck pins in a map on the wall to mark their progress.
“The organizer was telling us they were like the only sports that was out there, and they were coming back seeing America on the bike — coming home on Fourth of July,” Dutta said. “What these kids did...it’s not a small goal, and when you add the pandemic and things that were closed — this was very impressive.”
Austin, an 18-year-old Clarksville resident, said the first four days were difficult, since his body had to adjust to cycling for such long distances, but when he finished the trip, he felt like he could complete another week of cycling.
“On July 5, I woke up and I had a lot of energy, because I was used to getting up and going everyday,” he said. “So I went to the gym, and I still had a lot of energy, and I rode my bike just 15 miles — I had to do something.”
The deCycles trip shows that “split second decisions affect everyone around you,” Austin said.
“If you don’t call out a hole or a post or something and the person behind you doesn’t see it, that’s on you, so there’s a lot of dependence between people, and you learn to be dependable,” he said.
For Akhil, it was meaningful to have this experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s pretty neat that even during a pandemic, people still allow you into their church, still feed you and take you into their homes to get showers and that kind of stuff through this time,” he said.
Akhil said deCycles has taught him that “in order to achieve something big, you have to take it one small step at a time.”
“You can’t just jump up to the top — you have to slowly climb in order to achieve your goal,” he said.
