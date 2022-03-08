NEW ALBANY — Supporting a local veteran program encompasses both the city’s and the American Rescue Plan’s missions, according to New Albany Redevelopment Commission member Adam Dickey.
Kaiser Home Support Services’ veteran program, Liberty Place, will receive a $50,000 grant from the ARP fund to continue providing their services. The transitional living facility is aimed at helping veterans in the community who are experiencing homelessness.
The facility houses about 16 residents that typically stay for 12 to 18 months, though there is no set time frame to complete the program.
Economic Development and Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said that the organization can use the grant for a variety of needs, from supplies to case management.
“We’ll work with them on everything that they would like to use that grant for in order to make sure one, that it complies with all the ARPA guidelines but two, that it… gives them the ability to do their job the best they can,” Staten said.
Dickey said at the redevelopment commission meeting on Tuesday that this grant is a great way to couple the mission of serving veterans and helping those who have been impacted by COVID-19.
“When I see a proposal like this come forward, I think it illustrates us as a city not only doing our due diligence to meet the rescue need, but also to put in place programs that help a very valued part of our community,” he said.
Dickey and commissioner president Irving Joshua both said that in the past they feel like veterans have been underserved.
In the United States, Joshua said that traditionally veterans have not been offered the support they need once they return from their time in the military.
“It’s always been difficult for individuals, for veterans to come back and to reincorporate into society,” Joshua said, “It just hasn’t been traditionally in the country really a conservative effort.”
Joshua said that there should be more emphasis on veterans transitioning back into society, and Liberty Place catering specifically to veterans experiencing homelessness is unique.
The commission voted unanimously to provide Liberty Place with the grant.
At the Tuesday meeting, the commission members also decided to purchase property at 715 Vincennes St. for $125,000. The space at the corner of Ekin Avenue and Vincennes Street was formerly an auto shop.
Staten told the commission that the space will likely be demolished and something else will be rebuilt in its place. With the Uptown area, Staten said, they have tried to meet several needs, from new housing to multi-use spaces, like Mickey’s.
The engineering and size associated with the site and other aspects are going to be evaluated before the city makes a decision on what will fill the space, Staten said.
“Uptown has such a unique, really cool vibe to it and it’s important to us that the Uptown neighborhood continues to build its own way and we’re not carbon copying other neighborhoods,” he said.
Commission member Jason Applegate said this is another opportunity for public investment, with private investment to follow.
“I have been in New Albany for most of my entire life, Vincennes is a different street than it was many years ago,” Applegate said.
