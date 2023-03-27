JEFFERSONVILLE — To commemorate when U.S. troops left Vietnam, March 29 is celebrated as Vietnam Veterans Day to honor those who served in the war.
Throughout the nearly 20 years of war, over 9 million American soldiers served in Vietnam and approximately 58,000 were killed in action, according to the U.S. Army.
This year's Vietnam Veterans Day marks the 50-year anniversary of U.S. troops leaving Vietnam on March 29, 1973.
Of the 9 million soldiers who served in the Vietnam War, one of them is Louisville native Jim Nicholson.
Nicholson currently owns Nicholson Insurance Agency at 2017 Allison Lane, Jeffersonville. Before starting his insurance agency, he served in the Coast Guard where he performed search and rescue missions and maintained lighthouses for the early part of his career.
“I joined in May of 1965 and I served until May of 1969,” Nicholson said.
He added that he enlisted at the Coast Guard station in Louisville and went to basic training in Cape May, New Jersey.
In 1966 he was transferred to Thomas Point Lighthouse in Chesapeake Bay where he took on the responsibilities of maintaining traffic and the lighthouse.
From there, he went to school for scorekeeping, which is the military term for bookkeeping. He graduated from the school in 1967. After graduating he worked for as an engineering storekeeper in Baltimore.
“In 1968 I was assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard INGHAM where we left Norfolk, Virginia and sailed to Subic Bay, Philippines,” Nicholson said. “There we formed patrols off of Vietnam.”
While on the INGHAM, he spent one year in Vietnam working for the Market Time surveillance operation to interrupt enemy supply lines, replenish Navy and Coast Guard patrol boats and provide gunfire support to the mainland.
He and the rest of the crew were in a combat zone for a total of 134 days, had a total of 50 missions, damaged 166 structures and destroyed 46 structures.
“We destroyed two sampans, those are little boats where they smuggled things into the Viet Cong,” Nicholson said. “We destroyed 20 bunkers, we destroyed one command post, damaged two bridges.”
The boat had a hospital on it and would treat soldiers that were injured on the mainland from the war.
“We treated people and saw firsthand what was happening,” Nicholson said. “They (the injured) had a special place where they were able to stay until they were airlifted.”
Nicholson came home aboard the INGHAM and was welcomed by other naval ships, soldiers, family and friends.
He got married in March 1968 and was deployed to Vietnam in May of that same year. When Nicholson came back home, he and his wife had another honeymoon.
In 1969, Nicholson was honorably discharged and he and his wife settled in Salisbury, Maryland where he worked for the Campbell’s Soup Company.
A few years later in 1974, he worked with his brother-in-law selling insurance. They moved to Jeffersonville in June 1985 and he opened his own insurance agency in 1988.
“I’m thankful that I was able to do that (serve in the military) and I would do it all over again,” Nicholson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.