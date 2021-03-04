JEFFERSONVILLE — Norma Betts has many happy memories of growing up in her family home at 931 E. Court Ave. in Jeffersonville, a home that was built in 1924 and survived the 1937 flood.
It’s been many decades since she lived in that house, but on her 104th birthday, she was surprised with a visit to her former home.
“It was a wonderful birthday,” Norma said. “It was a complete surprise.”
Betts celebrated her 104th birthday this past Saturday. Her daughter, Nancy Clark, and granddaughter, Tiffany Blandford, arranged the tour of the home with the new owners, Dax and Bonnie Whitehouse.
“The new owners had just moved in, and they were picking her brain wanting to know more about the historic home,” Clark said.
Norma currently lives in Louisville with her daughter. She previously had the opportunity to visit her former home about four years ago.
The house has undergone many changes and renovations over the years, but as Betts visited, it was a time for reminiscing, she said.
Saturday was a big day for the centenarian, as she and family stopped in Schimpff’s Confectionary in downtown Jeffersonville, where they met with owners Warren and Jill Schimpff. Norma shared with them her memories of attending school with a member of the Schimpff family.
Although they couldn’t have a big birthday party, Norma’s family found other ways to show their love. She received a video compilation of birthday greetings from 40 family members.
“At age 104 during the pandemic, there’s not a whole lot you can do,” her daughter said. “In other years, we had big birthday parties [for Betts], but we couldn’t do that this year.”
FOND MEMORIES
Norma was born in New Albany in 1917, and her family moved to Jeffersonville when she was 7 years old. Her parents, Arthur Miller and Edith Antz Miller, built the Court Avenue home, where they lived until the 1960s.
She lived at the family home until age 27, and her parents lived there until the 1960s.
As a child, Norma loved playing in the basement and attic of the home, she said. She would often play with her dolls in the attic in the winter.
In those days, “we made our own fun,” she said.
“There were a total of 41 children on that one block,” Norma recalled. “At that time, I think I knew every house and every child. We always had plenty of playmates, and we used to give plays in the basement. We would put in seats and mark off the stage, and we charged a penny or a safety pin.”
Norma also has fond memories of parties at her home, she said, and she recalls rolling up the rug in the living room to dance.
When the 1937 flood hit, the water came up to the top step of the family home, but their house was spared. They evacuated during the flood to stay with friends, and there were 23 people staying in the same house, Norma said.
“[Our] basement was completely flooded, but we escaped by just a couple inches,” she said.
Betts’ relatives owned the Antz Cafe, a saloon in downtown Jeffersonville that was a major part of the city’s gambling scene, she said. While visiting Schimpff’s, she remembered the time she spent at the former Le Rose Theatre, a movie theater owned by her grandfather, located in the building next door.
Norma graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1935, and as far as she knows, she is the last living member of her class, she said. She moved from Jeffersonville after marrying her first husband, Clem Stillman. They later divorced, and she was married to her second husband, Robert Betts, for 25 years before he passed in 2004.
She has lived in multiple cities throughout her life, including Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, and she returned to Louisville after turning 100 years old to live with her daughter.
Norma has traveled extensively throughout her life. She has visited three continents, 25 countries and all but five U.S. states, and she still hopes “to get back in the swing of things” when the pandemic clears up, she said.
“I’ve lived a wonderful life — a full life,” Norma said. “I don’t have any regrets that are worth losing sleep over.”
