NEW ALBANY — World War II veteran Ralph Voss, Jr. will soon become a centenarian as he prepares to celebrate his birthday in the new year.
Voss, a lifelong New Albany resident, will be 100 years old on Saturday, Jan. 7.
“I never, ever thought I would live to be 100,” he said. “Ever. And here I am.”
As his birthday approaches, Voss said he feels “great.” He lived independently until he was injured from a fall about a year and a half ago.
He now lives at Green Valley Care Center in New Albany.
“I feel like maybe 50 years old other than my left leg, which I broke about a year ago, and they have never been able to get the pain out of it where I can walk, so I may never walk again,” Voss said.
He served in the 97th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army, and in the later part of the war, he fired a howitzer in Europe during the Western Allied invasion of Germany.
Many people tell Voss that he doesn’t look 100 years old, and he is amazed by how clearly he remembers his military service, he said.
LOOKING BACK
Voss was born in New Albany in 1923. He attended New Albany High School, where he played basketball and softball.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army while in high school, and he went immediately into service after graduation in 1943 at age 20.
He was sent to Austin, Texas for basic training, and from there, he trained in Louisiana, Missouri and California. He went through amphibious training in California to prepare for the invasion of Japan.
He was about to leave for the Pacific when the Battle of the Bulge took place and caused a change in plans. There was a need for additional support in Europe, so the 97th Infantry Division was sent to France instead.
Voss was only in France for a few weeks before making it into Germany. He went into Bonn and Cologne, and then to the Ruhr area of Germany.
He recalls moving German soldiers to POW camps, saying the German personnel he encountered were mainly older men and kids at that point in the war, and “they were voluntarily giving up by the hundreds.”
Voss then went to Czechoslovakia, and when the war ended in Europe, his unit was outside of Pilsen. It wasn’t long after that he returned to the United States.
Upon returning, he was given a month’s leave. He was expecting deployment to the Pacific Theater for the invasion of Japan, “which would have been hell,” he said.
He reported to Fort Bragg in North Carolina in preparation to leave for Japan. When the atomic bombs dropped in Japan, it “saved our lives” as the war came to an end, Voss said.
He married his wife, Martha, at Fort Bragg in a military wedding. The couple knew each other from school, and they were married for 54 years before she died in 1999.
Voss was sent to Japan, where he was involved in taking inventory of war equipment. He was there for about seven or eight months before he was sent home and discharged from the Army.
Upon returning to New Albany, Voss temporarily went to work at a factory before getting a job at a wholesale distributing company in Louisville, and he remained in that line of business for decades.
He worked briefly for an automobile agency before retiring in 1986 at age 63.
Voss and his wife had two children, but his oldest son, Mike, died in 1992. His youngest son, Bill, is visiting him for the next few months and will celebrate his birthday with him next week.
He also has one granddaughter, a great-granddaughter and a great-great-grandson.
Throughout the years, many fellow members of Voss’ artillery unit have passed on, and he would love to get in touch with any who are still alive.
“For years, I kept track of all of the personnel in the artillery group, and I got bulletins about every three months and kept all the members up to date as to who was living and who was not,” he said. “I had to give it up because we started losing so many men.”
In the next week, Voss looks forward to celebrating his birthday with family and friends, and he is excited to attend several special events in his honor.
