When dealing with Indiana’s winter weather, there are various deicers available to melt that annoying ice on driveways and sidewalks. Although we have not had any ice this winter, it is always good to be prepared and make good choices when removing ice. Deicers melt the ice but they also increase the level of salt in the soil, which can harm plants. Salts used for de-icing are typically made up of sodium chloride. As the ice melts, it carries these sodium chloride particles with it and usually ends up in lawns and landscape beds. If it is a bad winter and there is an abundance of salt, the levels of sodium and chloride in the soil will be too much for most plants to handle. Not only can plants get salt damage from the soil, they can be damaged by the deicers on the roads. As cars drive by on slushy roads that have had deicer on them, the spray from the cars can land on the plant and cause damage.
Salt damage can take on different forms in different plants. In evergreens, needles can turn brown at the tips and then drop off, which could be confused with other problems such as drought stress. In deciduous trees, they can be slow to come out of dormancy and possibly not flower, which could also be a sign of drought stress. Burnt leaf edges and possible leaf curling are other signs that plants exhibit when they have been damaged by salt.
There is also damage going on below ground. As salt levels increase in the soil, the roots of plants can start to be affected as well. It is possible for roots to start dehydrating because the salt has absorbed the water around the roots and made it impossible for the roots to take up the water they need.
If a deicer is necessary, please use it in moderation. You can also try other methods to keep walkways safer such as using sand or clean cat litter to improve traction on ice. Try covering small areas with heavy plastic then remove the plastic once the ice has passed. Please be careful using this method. Depending on the amount of ice accumulation, the plastic could become very heavy and hard to move. If you are concerned about plant safety, there are some plants that have a higher salt tolerance.
Not all salt damage can be avoided, but it can be limited.
