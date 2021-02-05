Vegetable gardening classes
The Clark County annual vegetable gardening class series dubbed “The After-Dinner Garden Conversation” will be offered starting Feb. 25. The series of nine classes, one class per month on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. These classes are free and open to everyone. A computer or a smart phone is needed to participate.
The class schedule is:
• Feb. 25, Indoor plants, establishment, care and maintenance
• March 18, Tomatoes, more than just a garden
• April 8, Backyard composting
• May 6, Basics of vegetable agronomy from the home gardener
• June 10, Application of organic gardening concepts to the home garden
• July 8, Integrated pest management in the home garden
• Aug. 12, Containers, raised beds, vertical gardens and growing towers
• Sept. 8, Turning your backyard into a healing garden, basic principles
• Oct. 14, Turning your backyard into a healing garden, application of concepts
The After-Dinner Garden Conversation combines conversations that enable the sharing of individual experiences with teaching in an interactive manner.
Registration is required to attend. To register for classes or for questions, call the Clark County Extension office (812-256-4591) or email skafari@purdue.edu.
Programs to explore Black experience
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has been awarded a Library of America Lift Every Voice grant to implement public programming that explores African American poetry and the Black experience in history and memory.
The programming period corresponds with the release of Library of America’s new African American poetry collection, also titled Lift Every Voice. The collection is available for checkout at the library.
These resources will allow the library to launch a two-part program series in February:
On Thursday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m., a Zoom program will feature a reading of poems from the new collection followed by a panel discussion featuring African American Poetry scholar Dr. David Anderson of University of Louisville, award-winning poet Frank X Walker, and Louisville English teacher Jackie Nelson.
On Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., there will be a Zoom program featuring poet Mitchell L. H. Douglas reading from his work. After the reading, Douglas and Anderson will discuss how the poems read fit within the theme of Black experience in history and memory.
Log on to the programs several minutes early to ensure time to contact the library in the event of connection issues. These programs are free and open to the public and appropriate for viewers of high school age through adult. Please contact Diane Stepro, dstepro@jefflibrary.org, with any questions.
New Rotary Club member
The Rotary Club of New Albany welcomed Matt Denison as a new member on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Matt Denison is the voice of Southern Indiana sports on WXVW-1450/96.1 in Jeffersonville. He was sponsored for membership by Irv Stumler and Joe Glover.
Denison’s radio show — The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison — has become the go-to place for daily coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers and local sports in Southern Indiana. The show, which features many of the state’s most-recognized sports media, coaches and athletes, is widely listened to via terrestrial radio, online streaming and on-demand as a podcast.
Denison owns Hoosier Hills Hoops, LLC, a sports marketing company that owns and operates numerous youth and high school basketball events and leagues in Southern Indiana and beyond. He also founded and directs Team Southern Indiana Grassroots, a travel basketball club for up-and-coming hoopsters in the area.
In partnership with WXVW, Denison is also co-owner of the Hoosier Hills Sports Network, a member of the IHSAA Champions Network. This venture is set to launch in the spring of 2021 and will provide streaming video coverage of area high school sports in addition to WXVW’s radio coverage.
Denison has also been a staple in the New Albany High School boys’ basketball program and is in his eighth year as an assistant coach to Jim Shannon, the Bulldogs’ head coach. Denison coordinates much of the program’s youth basketball offerings, including the New Albany Feeder System travel teams and the Floyd County Elementary Basketball League.
Denison works in a part-time role for Floyd County Parks and Recreation, focusing on youth sports and special events.
Previously, Denison served in the mayoral administrations of James Garner and Doug England in New Albany. He was director of operations under England, also serving as president of the Board of Public Works and Safety and chairman of the New Albany Flood Control District. Denison also was employed part-time for nine-years by The Courier-Journal, where he covered high school sports in Southern Indiana.
Denison was recognized in 2020 as a member of the News and Tribune’s “20 Under 40” class. He was named District N Media Person of the Year in 2013 by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association and received the Pillar Award in 2010 from Develop New Albany.
K of C Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner, curbside order and pick-up only, Friday, Feb. 12, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the K of C parking lot.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $9 per person for white meat and $8 for dark meat.
A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.