BOOKED-IN

James Brandon Truman, 43, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Shannon Lamar Wilkerson, 40, New Albany, public intoxication

Marvin Lewis Jr., 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jasmine Nicole Southwick, 31, Louisville, carry handgun without license, theft of firearm, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

Joshua Lee Daddona, 25, Charlestown, domestic battery, interference with reporting crime

BOOKED-IN

Sarah L. Tetrick, 37, Madison, warrant (violation of parole)

Chezzarae D. English, 27, New Albany, auto theft

Timberly O. Powers, 27, Austin, warrant (violation of home detention)

Steve J. Brading, 44, Floyds Knobs, false identity statement, warrant (body attachment)

Candice M. Humphrey, 29, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

Joni L. Clements, 34, Clarksville, warrant

