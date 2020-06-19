BOOKED-IN
James Brandon Truman, 43, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Shannon Lamar Wilkerson, 40, New Albany, public intoxication
Marvin Lewis Jr., 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jasmine Nicole Southwick, 31, Louisville, carry handgun without license, theft of firearm, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
Joshua Lee Daddona, 25, Charlestown, domestic battery, interference with reporting crime
BOOKED-IN
Sarah L. Tetrick, 37, Madison, warrant (violation of parole)
Chezzarae D. English, 27, New Albany, auto theft
Timberly O. Powers, 27, Austin, warrant (violation of home detention)
Steve J. Brading, 44, Floyds Knobs, false identity statement, warrant (body attachment)
Candice M. Humphrey, 29, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
Joni L. Clements, 34, Clarksville, warrant
