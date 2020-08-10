A routine inspection of the Kennedy Bridge began this week.
The work is scheduled to continue through Aug. 19 and will include single-lane closures during inspection.
Roadwork is also slated to continue in Floyd County this week.
Indiana Department of Transportation Contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to close entrance and exit ramps at Grant Line Road and State Street over the next two weekends along Interstate 265 westbound in Floyd County. The closures are part of an asphalt resurface project that began earlier this summer on I-265 between I-64 and I-65.
Full and partial-depth patching will be completed under each closure. Ramp closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. each Friday and end the following Sunday at 7 p.m., weather permitting. Each ramp will close again at a later date for milling and paving. Eastbound ramp closures also are planned.
Friday to Sunday: Grant Line Road to I-265 westbound entrance ramp closed, detour: I-265 eastbound to Charlestown Road (Exit 4) to I-265 westbound
Friday to Sunday: I-265 westbound to State Street exit ramp closed (Exit 1), detour: I-265 westbound to I-64 eastbound (Exit 0) to Fifth Street (Exit 123) to Ind. 111/Main Street to Spring/State Street to I-64 westbound to I-265 eastbound (Exit 121) to State Street.
Message boards and detour signage will be in place to alert drivers of the ramp closures. Mainline work will continue under lane closures between I-64 and I-65 in Clark and Floyd Counties through late October.
Motorists are urged to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. A 45-mph speed restriction remains in place throughout construction limits.
