NEW ALBANY – Indiana University Southeast is proud to serve as a first-time host institution for this year’s Indiana Latinx Leadership Conference (ILLC) on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center. This event is supported by the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and the Duke Energy Foundation.
The conference provides a venue to celebrate the uniqueness of Latino students in a forum created by and for students. Student-led workshops will cover a gamut of topics, from college readiness and the application process to financial literacy and leadership skills. Workshop sessions will explore this year’s theme: “Dreaming Out Loud: Unifying the Future.”
The ILLC will offer a day-long program of events, including a keynote address by Kat Lazo, the director, producer and host of the hit YouTube series “The Kat Call.” It will feature musical performances by Latin Music Awards Kentucky winners Appalatin and A-Corde, as well as the Latin Grammy-nominated student ensemble Mariachi Herencia de Mexico.
“The conference affirms our Latinx students, staff and faculty; our cultural backgrounds; and our right to exist and thrive in educational spaces,” said Veronica Medina, faculty co-advisor for the ILLC and associate professor of sociology. “It provides a place for students to confront shared struggles and develop the leadership skills to thrive in school and beyond.”
While this event is focused around Latinx communities’ concerns and Latinx related topics, the ILLC is open to high school and college students of all cultural and racial backgrounds.
For more information and to register for this event, visit the ILLC website by Feb. 21.
