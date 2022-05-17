JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Police Department is thanking a citizen who provided information that helped them to take into custody a man wanted in a murder in Shively, Kentucky.
A news release Tuesday from Jeffersonville police said that on May 15 at about 11:07 p.m., the department received information from a citizen indicating the individual was observed in the parking lot of a Jeffersonville hotel.
Officers were able to confirm that Ronald Burdette, who was wanted in connection with the murder in Shively, was staying at the hotel, the news release said.
Jeffersonville Police SWAT Team responded and the rooms surrounding Burdette were evacuated. The Jeffersonville Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) communicated with Burdette and was able to facilitate his apprehension to SWAT officers.
He was taken into custody without incident. Burdette was taken to the Clark County Jail where he is being held on a warrant for murder.
The Shively Police Department was notified, and it was able to further their investigation with the assistance of the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division. The Jeffersonville Police Department executed two search warrants at different locations, the news release said, and the scenes were turned over to the Shively Police Department and the LMPD Crime Scene Unit.
The Jeffersonville Police Department said it wanted to thank the citizen who provided the information that assisted in bringing the apprehension to a safe conclusion.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Department, the Clarksville Police Department, and the Indiana State Police provided assistance throughout the City of Jeffersonville during the incident.
Jeffersonville police asked anyone with information regarding this crime to contact its Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or Dispatch Center at (812) 283-6633.
