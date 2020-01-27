Learn About Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Ave., will be sponsoring a conversation and it’s all about books, 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11. Come and find out what others have been reading.
For just one hour each month, you will meet others who share your passion for books and want to discuss with you what they have been reading. Remember a new title or author is just a Book Conversation away.
Pre-registration is not required for this program.
Jewelry Making Class
The library will host a Jewelry Making Class with Kelly Boyd on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. Boyd is a local artisan who commands hundreds of dollars for her high-end and one-of-a-kind jewelry and she loves teaching others what she knows so they too can develop their artistic passion.
During this class, each participant will learn how to make a beaded necklace/beaded earring set. The cost for the various bead kits will run between $20 and $45 and that fee must be paid directly to the instructor at the beginning of class. Pre-registration is required and the class is intended for those ages 16 and older.
For more information on programs or to pre-register, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5635. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is located at 211 East Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
Evening with Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln
On Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library when we are graced with the presence of Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln, and on his birthday nonetheless. Special guests for this evening will be Larry and Mary Elliott of Kentucky.
You will get to experience living history when Larry and Mary Elliott transform themselves into Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln. On this date, they will transport you back into time and tell the story of Abraham and Mary, beginning with their births all the way up to that fateful day of April 14, 1865.
Textiles Group
Now that you have learned how to knit or crochet, why not come to the twice monthly textiles group? It’s a great way to meet new people or reconnect with old friends who share this same passion. Of course, everyone is welcome, regardless of skill level. Joyce Ellis, the crocheting instructor, is usually present to assist with any crocheting needs one may have.
If you want to join the fun, join us at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and again on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.