The City of Jeffersonville Police Department has announced that Lt. Col. Michael ‘Scott’ McVoy has graduated from the 281st Session of the prestigious FBI National Academy, Quantico Virginia.
The 281st session consisted of 265 men and women from 45 states and 32 countries, as well as the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.
The FBI National Academy is the nation’s premier law enforcement leadership training institution that less than one percent of police officers ever get to attend during their career.
The FBI National Academy for law enforcement leaders is held at the same facility where all new FBI agents and intelligence analysts are trained, located at U.S. Marine Corp Base in Quantico VA.
The 10-week intensive program provides coursework in intelligence, building community partnerships, communication, behavioral science, wellness, and stress management, among other courses related to policing in our communities.
All coursework is administered through the University of Virginia in partnership with the FBI. All students are required to meet and complete physical agility training during the 10 weeks with culmination of a 6.2-mile obstacle course labeled the Yellow Brick Road in woods and trails constructed by the United States Marine Corp.
FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered the keynote remarks at the graduation ceremony. FBI instructors, special agents and other staff provided all instruction and training.
Lt. Col. McVoy is an 11-year veteran of the Jeffersonville Police Department. He previously served as a police officer in Madison and is also a graduate of the 136th Administrative Officers Course of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville.
