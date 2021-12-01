NEW ALBANY — For single father Jason Albro who never used to spend his time around the holidays in celebration, it is important to him that his 15-year-old daughter gets to do just that.
Jason and his daughter, Draya, have already begun celebrating Christmas by putting up a near 6-foot Christmas tree in their living room. Though the two have not yet decided on a topper or added candy canes, the tree is filled with red and gold ornaments.
Next month will be the second time Jason is celebrating Christmas with Draya since he obtained custody of her about a year ago, bringing her here from Texas.
“When I was a kid I didn’t get to celebrate much Christmas. My mama had raised me and couldn’t afford it,” Jason said, “So, it’s just another day to us.”
Draya expressed a similar sentiment, saying she really doesn’t know if she likes the holidays because it’s just another day.
Working 10 hours a day as a press operator, Jason does everything he can to make sure he can provide a roof over his and Draya’s heads and put food in their stomachs. He pays child support for his other children, which adds up to half of his paychecks.
Despite the long hours and stretching of paychecks, Jason works to keep a positive attitude and act as a good role model for his daughter.
While Jason really enjoys his job, even showing up an hour early every day without getting paid for it, it’s not the kind of life he wants for his daughter.
Having dropped out of school in seventh grade and going back to get his high school equivalency diploma, Jason understands the importance of getting an education and makes sure to instill in Draya that idea.
Though Draya does not particularly enjoy school, she works hard and studies with a tutor to bring up her grades. Draya wants to go to college in a few years and pursue a degree in criminal justice.
Draya is not now involved in any after-school activities, but she is hoping to sign up for a softball team this February.
Last month Jason’s truck was stolen, along with all of Draya’s softball gear that was in the truck bed, from the parking lot of his town home.
To ensure he can still get to work every morning, Jason bought a bicycle.
“I like the cold air. It wakes me up,” he laughed when talking about biking the two miles to work each morning.
But even with his good humor, Jason is still upset that without his truck he can no longer take Draya out to do things together.
“It just bothers me that I can’t get out here. When I had my truck we could go to the park, walking bridge, that’s what we did. We love to walk,” Jason said.
Now, Jason and Draya spend time walking in the cemetery near their home or occasionally walking to the nearby groceries, but the walking bridge was their favorite. Jason said they enjoyed walking over to the Louisville side of the bridge and sitting on the swings.
The two also spend time playing games — like New Albany Monopoly — together at the kitchen table.
Jason, who moved to Indiana four years ago from Florida, said he really likes living in New Albany. He and Draya both agreed that they liked being able to experience the colder weather.
The Albro family is a part of New Hope Services Wish Book program and is in need of household items like furniture (couch, tables, chairs, dressers, a bed), towels and washcloths, transportation and groceries.
Draya would like a softball glove, fidget toys, video console (like a PlayStation 4) and games, materials for painting and a cellphone. Her favorite color is green and she loves SpongeBob SquarePants.
