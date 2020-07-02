Tragic events play a powerful role in shaping the future of our lives.
An enormous number of events seem to be crawling out at a snail’s pace as we proceed through the year 2020. At the half way point, the nation and the world is reeling from the punches of medical emergencies, economic uncertainties and social unrest. The events of the past six months are shaping how businesses and schools will reopen, and how we will define normal going forward.
In my lifetime, I have lived long enough to remember the assassination of President Kennedy and the improved security surrounding the president that followed. I recall the disaster of the Challenger exploding, the planes flying into the Twin Towers in New York, and a variety of killing sprees in public places. Policy changes have attempted to make life more safe. Personal changes challenge me to be more aware of my surroundings.
What would it have been like to have been present for the most unfair tragedy that ever existed? What impact would have been impressed upon the soul of one who witnessed the crucifixion of Jesus — a sinless man, suffering an inhumane death at the hands of sinful men? How would witnessing such an event change an individual’s life? What principles would be formed that would shape future decisions?
Such is the impact of the death of Christ on two letters in the New Testament written by the apostle Peter. Over the coming weeks this summer, let’s study together through two of the New Testament’s smaller epistles in the hope we can glean the principles to guide our tomorrows.
The first epistle’s opening verse introduces us to Peter as the author, but his is a name that has been familiar to us throughout the gospels. Along with James and John, Peter was a member of the “inner circle” of apostles. Because of his brash personality, he became a prominent spokesman for the apostles and eventually the early church.
Peter’s ministry seemed to focus on the Jewish segment of the world, paralleling that of Paul’s ministry to the Gentiles (Galatians 2:7). Like Paul, he traveled beyond the region of Judea (1 Corinthians 1:12; 9:5) and probably visited the Asia Minor churches to whom the epistles were sent.
If you want to know someone’s heart, you have to know their story. Peter’s story is epic. Simon Peter was a fisherman by trade, the son of John, from the village of Bethsaida in the province of Galilee. His brother Andrew was also one of the 12 apostles.
In Luke’s gospel, Simon owns the boat that Jesus uses to preach to the multitudes who were pressing in on him. Jesus then amazes Simon and his companions by telling them to lower their nets to haul in a huge number of fish. Shortly after, Jesus invites them to become “fishers of men.”
Peter soon stood out in this small crowd of 12. Have you had a friend like that? Always the first to speak, his voice would resonate just a little louder than the others. Ask for an opinion, he would be quick with his answer, stated in such a way that eliminated most other possibilities. Some would call him brash, others arrogant, but the Master noticed the strength of a rock and the heart of a shepherd.
Peter witnessed enough experiences in Jesus’ life and ministry to fill a boat. He was there when thousands were fed, when the sick and dying were healed, and when the storm was so strong that their small boat seemed destined for destruction. It was Peter’s voice that said, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” It was Peter’s voice that mumbled, “If it is really you, have me come walk on the water with you.”
And it was Peter’s voice, trembling so intensely, that barely uttered a whisper, “It wasn’t me. I don’t know this man.”
The impact of these events put passion into his ministry and his writings. But no event seems to have shaped Peter more than witnessing the suffering of Christ. Peter was present during the hours of the suffering of Jesus, at first through the hands of vicious soldiers and thugs, and finally as he was trapped, suspended on the cross.
Because he had denied Jesus three times (Mark 14:66-72), Peter may well have viewed those last hours of Jesus life on a deeper level than many of the others present (Mark 14:54). The impact of the suffering of Jesus – and his role in it – changed Peter’s life. In 1 Peter the sufferings of Jesus are mentioned at least four times (1:11; 2:23; 4:1; 5:1).
Church historians in the second and third centuries attest to Peter spending his later years of life in Rome where his life was ended by the severe persecutions of Nero. Legend has that as he was led to be crucified, he begged that he was not worthy to be slain in the same way as Jesus. The Roman soldiers obliged and thrust the cross in its place upside-down. Tradition has Peter put to death in the year 67AD just shortly after the death of Paul.
As a writer, Peter sees today as urgent, for he understands that tomorrow is not guaranteed. In his first epistle, he detests complacency and indifference. His writings carry the flavor of Simon Peter – first out of the boat, first to declare loyalty, first to draw the sword.
In addition to being an epistle, 2 Peter belongs to the genre of ancient Jewish literature known as the “testament,” the last words given by a leader to the followers.
The passages that identify this pattern of literature are 1:3-11; 1:12-15; 2:1-3; and 3:1-4. By studying these verses we will see the heart of Peter – the words and wisdom that are heavy on his soul as he prepares for death.
