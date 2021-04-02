In-person Easter at Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, New Albany, will resume in-person church services beginning at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4. The midweek services, which feature a Bible lesson and hymns, will also resume on Wednesday afternoons at 2 p.m., starting April 7. The church has been part of the New Albany Christian community since 1907 and warmly welcomes visitors to the services.
Community Sunrise ServiceA community Sunrise Easter service will be at 7:30 a.m., Easter Sunday, April 4, at the Utica Hillcrest Cemetery, overlooking the Ohio River. A brief devotional will be given by Bro. Ben McLain, pastor of the Utica Baptist Church, followed by singing. All are welcome.
