Residents and staff at Autumn Woods Health Campus in New Albany took a break recently to savor "Traveling Happy Hours" with strawberry margaritas. Taking a break at Autumn Woods, Beverley Headberg and Life Enrichment Director Bobbie Jo Adams chat as they relax while Martha Cooley has the cart all to herself.
Taking a break at Autumn Woods
