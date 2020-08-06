It’s over. The low humidity, the abnormally cool afternoons, and the wonderfully crisp mornings are a thing of the past now that the weekend is here.
Warmer, more humid air is arriving and it will drive us back up toward 90 degrees for a high temperature Saturday afternoon. While the humidity will be up somewhat on Saturday, it won’t be high enough to make the air feel very dense nor give us any sort of storm chance.
In fact, the afternoon on Saturday promises to be mostly sunny. Make sure you’re wearing sunscreen if enjoying the day outside!
Sunday is when the humidity really starts to take hold, and so will a small afternoon storm chance. You’ll really notice this change in the morning when temperatures will have a tough time getting much below 70 degrees, thanks to the amount of moisture in the air.
By the afternoon it’ll be a scorcher with highs in the lower 90s in most locations. That small afternoon storm chance will be something to keep an eye on, yet not nearly high enough for a chance to cancel any sort of outdoor plans.
We’ll plunge even deeper into a more typical summertime weather pattern next week as scattered storms erupt each afternoon with highs near or above 90 degrees.
The best storm chance right now looks to be Tuesday thanks to a frontal boundary situated just to our north that afternoon. We’ll hold on to this summery weather through all of next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny Isolated thunderstorms (20%)
HIGH: 92°
