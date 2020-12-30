The weather will be very active to kick off our weekend on Friday, but the rest of the weekend looks much quieter.
An area of low pressure moving through the Midwest on Friday will drag a cold front through Southern Indiana, bringing with it a renewed round of rain, wind, and even some thunder.
While severe weather is not expected, wind gusts up to 40 mph will make for a rough-and-tumble afternoon, primarily after the main round of rain in the morning exits.
Temperatures will soar into the mid 60s in the afternoon on Friday and then crash into the lower 40s by Saturday morning as cold air behind the front moves in.
For Saturday it’ll be a cloudy, cooler affair. Temperatures won’t move much during the day, with most locations topping out in the mid-to-upper 40s. There is a chance for a few isolated sprinkles during the day, but most areas look to stay dry on Saturday.
Sunday looks to be a few degrees cooler than Saturday, especially in the morning as low temperatures get down to freezing! In the afternoon we’re expecting highs in the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies.
It’ll likely take until Monday of next week to see some sunshine, and high temperatures will follow suit as we get into the 50s for highs! Rain chances will be nonexistent early in the week, low during the midweek period, and will begin to rise in time for the end of the workweek.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Cloudy
Isolated shower (20%)
HIGH: 48°
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated shower (20%)
HIGH: 45°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.