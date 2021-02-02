SOUTHERN INDIANA — Despite some setbacks caused by the pandemic, a locally-produced independent film will soon make its debut.
A feature-length movie called “Fight” has secured an agreement with a global distribution company called Green Apple Entertainment for its physical and digital releases. The film will also premiere at Corydon Cinemas on March 13.
The film was produced by First Capital Films, a faith-based film organization associated with First Capital Christian Church in Corydon.
Film director Tyler Sansom is the digital campus pastor at the church. This is his second feature-length film with First Capital Films and first film to have a nationwide distribution, he said.
The film shows the redemption story of a man named Bo Lawson, a former small town hero and amateur boxing champion who struggles with addiction and relationship issues as an adult. The character is played by Corydon resident Travis Hancock.
“The main theme is learning to fight for what matters,” Sansom said. “It’s pretty apparent when you watch the film that it’s about learning to fight for way more than a sport.”
“Fight” was filmed in Southern Indiana and Louisville, and filming sites included Terry Middleton’s boxing gym in downtown New Albany, downtown Corydon and the New Albany riverfront.
Sansom has been working on the film for about two years. He said the filming of “Fight” was “absolutely chaotic” since it occurred during the pandemic.
“There was rescheduling after rescheduling, and we had to push dates back and move things forward,” he said. “Also, a lot of the actors were not from the area, so we were having to rearrange travel with them.”
He notes that one of the boxing scenes with an audience in the background required extras to wear masks.
“If you look real hard at the boxing event, you will see some masks, but we tried to blur them out the best we could,” Sansom said.
For Hancock, “Fight” was his first experience acting. He is a 47-year-old plant manager at a chemical company, and in March of 2019, he befriended on a cruise a Louisville-area acting coach, who encouraged him to pursue acting.
Eventually, Hancock was talked into showing up for a read-through for “Fight,” and he received the role.
“Coming out of your comfort zone is the most amazing thing in the world,” he said. “You go from being scared to death to having that adrenaline pumping — it’s amazing. It gave me a passion I didn’t even know that I had.”
Hancock worked alongside actor John French in “Fight.” French, a native of central Ohio, plays Bo’s trainer in the film, and he is actually Hancock’s third cousin.
It was a coincidence that they were both cast in the film, Hancock said.
“He was one of almost 100 auditions who came in for the character, and he got it unbeknownst to me,” he said. “We hadn’t really talked for 25 years, and we got to see each other for the first time in 25 years last summer. Now we have a new relationship that we’ve really got going again.”
As Hancock’s character reaches “rock bottom” in the film, it causes challenges for him as a husband and father.
“It’s a good movie and a great storyline,” he said. “If you like boxing, you’ve got a sports element, you’ve got an addiction element of it, and you’ve got redemption. It’s got everything you want in a movie.”
Sansom said although “Fight” is a faith-based film, it is also for mainstream audiences.
“We’re a church organization, so obviously there are Christian themes, but we wanted it to not be preachy, and we didn’t want a big come to Jesus moment,” he said. “We really wanted to appeal to dads and try to challenge them to fight for their families and fight for their marriages.”
Sansom said “Fight” is a low-budget film created during a challenging time with limited resources. The production quality of the trailer captured the attention of Green Apple Entertainment, he said.
“It’s an incredible feeling to finish something you’ve been working on for two years,” he said. “To adjust through a pandemic makes it more rewarding, I think.”
He is not yet sure exactly where people will be able to watch the film, but it will be available through physical and digital formats in the next month.
The free March 13 premiere at Corydon Cinemas includes a 4:30 p.m. red carpet event and show times at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The event will adhere to social distancing guidelines and will include multiple screens.
