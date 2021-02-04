JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has received an Indiana Genealogical Society grant for $1,000 to create oral history interviews of local residents and city officials recounting their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Work on the project will begin in May 2021. Project staff will use Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s recording studio to create digital recordings of those interviewed. Recordings will take place during regular library hours Monday through Friday.
Once interviews have been completed, the recordings will be fully transcribed and made available on the library website. This will allow access for anyone interested in local history and genealogy.
To learn more about the project or to participate in an interview, contact Jen Weidner at 812-285-5630. The main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
