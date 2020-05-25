WNAS 70th-5.jpg

Former WNAS Radio Instructor Lee Kelly spends time former students and guests of Thursday's 70th Celebration at New Albany High School. Kelly spent 40 years helping to develop the WNAS program before retiring in 2013. 

Lee Kelly, a long-time New Albany High School teacher and the long-time director of the WNAS radio/television program, passed away Monday morning. 

"It is with heavy hearts (but fond memories) that we sadly announce the passing this morning of Mr. Lee Kelly. He taught at New Albany High School for forty years and was the long-time director of the radio/television program," a post on the WNAS Radio/TV's Facebook page read. 

As word of Kelly's passing spread, tributes to him poured in. 

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of SC grad Lee Kelly. Not only was he a great fan and ambassador for southern Indiana, he was an even better person," a post on the Silver Creek High School boys' basketball Twitter page read. 

"Without Mr. Kelly high school radio would not be where it is today," a post from the WJHI Twitter account read. 

This story will be updated. 

