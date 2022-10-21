FLOYD COUNTY — Long-time Floyd County law enforcement officers are seeking to be sheriff in this year's election.
New Albany Police Department Captain Steve Bush (R) and former Floyd County Sheriff Darrell Mills (D) are geared up for Nov. 8.
"It’s been going great," Bush said. "We’ve been at it for almost three years in November. We’ve had consistent messages throughout our campaign. We've had consistent campaigning....I feel good where we are in terms of generous donations we’ve taken in over the years, to the support we've received."
Mills said it's been great to be back into the community and he's enjoyed seeing voters at events like Harvest Homecoming.
"It’s been great, I guess too we were all shut down there for a while due to COVID-19, so this has been really a great enjoyment time," Mills said. "Not just not the campaigning, seeing everybody and hearing what they have to say."
If elected, Mills said it would be his goal to equip many people within the Floyd County Sheriff's Department with body cameras.
"We are either on video or audio wherever we go, so we are under a microscope, so everybody sees what's going on," Mills said. "One of my biggest issues is I want body cameras for the officers who work in corrections as well as on the street. I'm going to make sure we ensure that, what we need to do is be transparent; we work with the citizens in our community."
Bush said he would look into body and dashboard cameras for the sheriff's department. He said he would consult with Floyd County commissioners on the cost and also look into any privacy issues with the technology.
"It's a very professional agency and I think a lot of the citizens in Floyd County look upon the sheriff's department in a favorable light," Bush said. "That doesn't mean we can't look at body cameras and dash cameras...they are just a tool like a lot of the other things we have. We'd look at the cost. I've heard it's quite expensive to store the videos."
Both Mills and Bush said mental health and substance abuse are two issues facing Floyd County.
Bush said he'd work with every part of the community to find solutions for people dealing with mental health and addiction issues. He also said it's important to have transitional options for people who are leaving jail.
"Part of that is when inmates come through the jail, another aspect of keeping the community safe is continuing faith-based community and life skills programs," he said. "A transitional program that looks like what kind of transition they can have back into the community, we have to give them every opportunity."
Mills said that non-violent offenders who are dealing with issues related to opioid addiction or mental health need options other than jail.
"They need to be engaged in a state or private facility, whether it's geared toward opioid or mental health...corrections is not where they need to be, that's not a treatment center," he said. "It's not a place we need to be treating that for the long term...that's got to be corrected and worked on."
The candidates also want to attract and retain good workers at the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.
Bush said he would make sure it was a good work environment for all employees, promote from within and make sure employees have good benefits.
"What we are going to do is have an outreach program in general," Bush said. "We want the sheriff's department out in the community, too. We also have to market the sheriff's department as a whole, we want to gather good employees and officers."
Mills said benefits need to be attractive for possible employees.
"A lot of people want to work from home and police can't work from home. Corrections can't work from home." he said. "We have to be able to compete with that and we've got to find better ways of recruitment and retainment, and we've got to be able to retain them."
Mills served two consecutive terms as Floyd County sheriff from 2007 to 2014. He's currently working with the U.S. Marshals and has more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement.
Bush has been with the New Albany Police Department for 31 years. He also served as as a Floyd County commissioner for 12 years.
