LOUISVILLE — Hours after looters struck the Kroger on West Broadway, West End residents and customers began arriving at the store to help clean up.
The store is an oasis in a part of Louisville that is frequently described as a food desert, where fresh food is not easily accessible.
“I’m hurt,” West End resident Cerra Caudill told WAVE 3 News tearfully. “I’ve been a resident of the West End all my life. My mom has been working at the store. She’s been here for 30 years. Nothing like this has ever happened to this store.”
Kroger on Tuesday announced the store would reopen Wednesday morning with limited hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., WAVE 3 reported.
A statement released by the company said, “We all have a responsibility to speak out against racism and injustice when and where we see it. But what’s more, we have a responsibility to more fully examine ourselves and to engage one another with greater compassion and deeper listening.“
Neighborhood residents and people who work in the area expressed relief to find out the store would be reopening so soon.
“I work right down the street, and this Kroger is like a cornerstone, “ Eric Stout said. “We know that there are a lot of great people who live in this community, a lot of seniors. And we want to make sure they are safe and they can actually come in and get some fresh food and their medication.“
