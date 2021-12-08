NEW ALBANY — Local attorney Matthew Lorch has been selected to replace J. Patrick Biggs as Floyd County’s Chief Public Defender.
Biggs was elected by the Floyd County Public Defender Board to serve in the role in 1997 and has announced that he will retire at the end of February.
Lorch now serves as the Floyd County Deputy Public Defender. The New Albany native has served in multiple roles, and Floyd County Public Defender Board members described him as a person with a “particular passion for representing the indigent accused of a crime assuring that they receive protection for their rights in all stages of the criminal proceedings.”
Lorch said he’s “humbled and honored” after being elected to the position.
“I want to acknowledge that J. Patrick Biggs leaves big shoes to fill. Floyd County has been fortunate to have him at the helm for decades, and I think I speak for everyone when I extend him a hearty ‘Thank You’ for his dedication and service to our community,” Lorch said.
“I am excited to roll up my sleeves and get to the task at hand. Our county’s indigent defendants need our help now more than ever. The challenges won’t be easy. I pledge that the public defender’s office will work to not only provide diligent representation, but to work as partners with many other community agencies to reduce recidivism in our county.”
