Lost and Found — an exhibit featuring ceramics and a fusion of different media — will open Nov. 12 at the Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery at 137 E. Main St. in New Albany.
The exhibit features the work of Floyd Knobs native, Cheryl Ulrich-Barnett. Ulrich-Barnett has always had her hand in the arts. She began her formal training at Herron School of Art and Design in Indianapolis. She then moved to New York City where she earned her BFA in Graphic Design at The School of Visual Arts. Ten years later she moved back home, where she and her husband raised their boys and created the design/marketing from DOGO Communications, LLC.
During this time, she rediscovered her passion for ceramic arts. She studied with various resident artists at the Mary Anderson Center for the Arts and taught several classes in hand building while exhibiting her work locally.
About "Lost and Found", Ulrich-Barnett said. "The recent years brought more time for reflection which started a shift in my creative thinking processes and sketches. I began incorporating found objects and other materials along with my ceramic sculptural pieces. The use of mixed media provides additional inspiration and depth to enhance my use of texture, color, form, and contrast to explore themes of perfection/imperfection, whimsical creatures, childhood memories, survival and present-day concerns."
An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the gallery. The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 12 through Jan. 1.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. To schedule an appointment contact Julie Schweitzer at 502-649-3320 or julie@artseed.art.
