JEFFERSONVILLE — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the new Lotus House in Jeffersonville, which means the new year isn't too far away.
Family Ark Inc., the City of Jeffersonville and One Southern Indiana celebrated new beginnings on Thursday at a ribbon-cutting for the second location of this transitional housing program that allows mothers recovering from substance use disorder to live with their kids during treatment.
Casandra, who the News and Tribune is only identifying by her first name, is a mother taking part in the program and said she'd recommend it to anyone dealing with addiction.
"This is my second time back, first time I wasn’t really in it for the right things and so this time, it’s a lot different," she said.
The goal of Family Ark and Lotus House, is to keep families together while mothers recover.
"I had been in active addiction for probably four or five years," Casandra said. "And I never thought there was another way until actually applying myself to the program and I’m working the steps with a sponsor, which is very much recommended. It's all a learning experience, it's a lot of work, it’s not easy."
But it's worth it, Casandra said, because, "we do recover."
Casandra, and other mothers, will spend six to nine months at Lotus House while they transition out of substance use disorder, said Family Ark Chief Clinical Officer Kristi Glotzbach.
The first Lotus House location opened in March 2021 and has room for 13 moms and their kids. The second location is also on Family Ark's campus in Jeffersonville and has 11 beds for moms and their kids.
"This space is for women in our community who are in need of transitional housing and substance use treatment," Glotzbach. "They can come here and live with their kids while they’re receiving services, case management, therapy services, vocation or education, whatever their needs are, we’re here to help them heal."
There's been a waiting list for the program since it started, Glotzbach said and people can be referred to it from other women who've gone through the program, the Department of Child Services or a woman's family case manager.
"What we have seen in our community with the opioid epidemic is more and more kids coming into the foster care are young, and so they’re the critical age where separation from parents, our their caregiver, can be damaging," Glotzbach sad. "And so if we can prevent that first entry from foster care and that first separation from their parent we know we can change that trajectory for them."
For Family Ark President and CEO Jeanean Jacobs, the new location is all about allowing more women in Southern Indiana to work on New Beginnings.
"The women who need this service, who live in this safe space, they are healing from past adversities, they are needing his place to heal, to restore within themselves on their path to recovery to reconnect or to bond with their children," she said. "This program is unique because it allows women who are pregnant or parenting to receive this service, to receive our behavioral health reservices, while keeping their kids with them."
