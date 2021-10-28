NEW ALBANY — It's the goal of leaders of most every city to make the community stand out so that both residents and visitors will experience it, talk about it and then come back for more. Louisville and the cities in Southern Indiana are no exception.
Tuesday evening in the Strassweg Auditorium at the Floyd County Library, the Floyd County Historical Society held a program during which special guest, Steve Wiser, talked about the history and future of the towns and cities within the Kentuckiana area.
Wiser is a lifelong resident of Louisville and a longtime member of the American Institute of Architects. He is an FAIA architect and has won awards for his work, both locally and nationwide. Wiser has also authored several books, such as "Louisville 2035", which was the one he featured for the program. Wiser enthusiastically addressed the audience and told about local plans for the Kentuckiana area, some of which were launched in 2010.
"Louisville 2035" was published in 2009, and the following year, he and city planners proposed change for progress according to trends and demographics.
Wiser accompanied his lecture with slideshow images showing some of the past landmarks and progress made all around Southern Indiana and Louisville. Between 2010 and 2018, the city created 21st Century Parks, which is responsible for the development of four parks spanning approximately 4,000 acres. They are just one of the many organizations associated with positive change within Kentuckiana.
There is also Origin Park, which is a proposed 600-acre plot of landscape in Southern Indiana. River Heritage Conservancy has created a website and a link where people can make donations to support the creation of the park.
“We hope to have it completed by 2035, or earlier,” Wiser said after he mentioned the plans for the site.
Wiser is also very optimistic about combining governmental organizations so that Louisville and the surrounding areas will have more attractions for both residents and visitors. “We could build a library for Kentucky’s president, Zachary Taylor,” he said when discussing options for abandoned buildings and vacant lots in Louisville.
Bridges are another thing which city planners must keep in mind, especially in regards to restoration and traffic flow. Commuting to and from Southern Indiana and Kentucky was sometimes seen as a hassle when driving on the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. Traffic flow was a constant problem until the completion of the Abraham Lincoln Bridge in 2015.
However, the cost of constructing and maintaining such structures is not cheap. Wiser illustrated this point when he provided statistical data for traffic and toll revenues for the new bridges which were built after 2010. And while bridge tolls might be one obstacle when it comes to attracting tourists, trendy and historical city landmarks which speak for themselves are usually enough to draw people to the city.
During the last few years, Jeffersonville has seen growth in residency and visitors to the city. The Big Four Bridge makes it possible to travel from Indiana to Kentucky, or vice versa, on foot. On the Louisville side is the Waterfront Park, which is a popular destination. The Jeffersonville side is a space which now is used for gatherings and concerts, such as the Abbey Road on the River Beatles festival.
Since the completion of the Big Four Bridge, new restaurants have opened up, attracting even more tourists to the area.
“It’s nice to see more tourism reach the Southern Indiana side of the river,” Wiser said when he noted all the progress which has occurred during the past decade.
Of course, there are always drawbacks to future development within any area, such as technology trends, people working from home, climate change, the current pandemic and residential preference. Some people are apt to move from one location to another when aspects such as gentrification become an issue.
In order for progress to be made, however, those who plan to make positive changes in their area must come up with viable solutions to such obstacles without overlooking them, Wiser said. It is also important that they know their demographic and have faith that whatever they are planning on restoring, expanding, or building will be a popular choice and make their city stand out.
“I hope that everything which was planned 10 to 12 years ago will become a reality by 2035,” Wiser said to the participants of the program as he emphasized the benefits and importance of change.
