NEW ALBANY — After couple Zechariah and Kimberly Maxey lost their jobs due to the pandemic, the two chefs quickly pivoted to launch a home-based bakery operation.
About a year after the pandemic led them to transform their careers, they are expanding their bakery operation with a brick-and-mortar storefront in New Albany.
Leaven Bakery is set to open this summer at 1515 E. Market St. in New Albany. The space was formerly home to Israel’s Delicias De Mexico Gourmet, which recently moved to Spring Street.
The slogan for the bakery is “all from scratch, all of the time.”
“We don’t cut corners at all — everything that we make in-house we make from scratch,” Kimberly said. “That’s how we were trained to do it, and we want to bring that to Indiana.”
The bakery will offer baked goods such as bread, pastries, cakes, cookies and other baked goods, as well as breakfast and lunch options. Customers can also order coffee and tea.
“We’re going to be more of French bistro, so it will be small plates — nothing that’s going to be too heavy,” Zechariah said.
This will be the first storefront for the bakery. The couple is now using their certified home kitchen for the bakery, which serves the Louisville area through a delivery service.
Zechariah is taking care of the bread at the bakery, which will include traditional sourdough breads, country loaves, baguettes, croissants and bagels.
Kimberly specializes in pastries and cakes, and she is planning to offer custom cakes at the New Albany bakery.
Kimberly and Zechariah moved to Louisville from California several years ago, and they are both professionally-trained chefs.
Before the pandemic, Zechariah was a sous chef at Jack Fry’s in Louisville and Kimberly was a pastry chef at the Brown Hotel in Louisville.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses last year, they were both left without jobs.
“The grocery stores were out of flour, bread and most all sugar, so our friends and family knew that we always have plenty of flour and sugar and butter on hand, so they would contact us and say, ‘can you make us bread,’” Kimberly said.
“And so two or three orders a week quickly turned into 30 or 40, and then we got so big that we had to turn our apartment into a health-certified kitchen,” she said.
Zechariah said when they lost their jobs, it was a situation where “either you worry about it or you get straight back to work,” and they chose to get back to work to make a living during the pandemic.
The business has been growing ever since, and the couple even moved into a new home so they could have additional kitchen space. Over the past 10 months, they have completed about 2,000 orders using their home oven.
With the brick-and-mortar location in New Albany, they will be able to expand their offerings significantly and bring in more equipment for baking.
“I can’t wait to see what we can do with more staff and more oven space,” Kimberly said.
They are limited now in what they can sell from their home kitchen due to health department restrictions — they cannot sell items such as cheesecake or baked goods with custard, but they look forward to introducing these items in the New Albany bakery.
“We’ll actually be able to have a real kitchen, a brick and mortar to be able to offer everything that we’ve been wanting to offer but just not been able to offer,” Zechariah said.
The couple signed the lease a week ago on the Market Street building, and renovations are now underway.
They haven’t set an opening date, but they are hoping to open the first week of May, which will mark a year since they started Leaven Bakery.
The Market Street building was constructed in 1919. They are aiming for the space to feel like a French bistro with a “nice, warm” atmosphere, Zechariah said.
The kitchen will be open, so the customers can watch as the food is being made, Kimberly said. There will also be a lounge-style seating area.
They are planning to support the community, whether it’s using produce from local farms or showcasing local artwork in the bakery, Zechariah said.
They also plan to continue their delivery service, and their family will help them with deliveries as they expand operations.
For about 10 years, they have been working for other establishments, and as they create their own business, Zechariah said it’s a chance for expression without any limitations, “except for the ones we set for ourselves.”
Kimberly said they “fell in love” with New Albany’s downtown area, and they were excited when they found the Market Street space.
“It’s a great location, so as soon as we saw [the building], we thought, we have to make the move to New Albany,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.