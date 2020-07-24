JEFFERSONVILLE — Thanks to a local boutique, students at a Jeffersonville elementary will receive a supply of reusable face masks as they begin the school year.
On Friday, Pink Tag Boutique in Louisville donated more than 1,000 face masks for students and staff at Bridgepoint Elementary School.
The boutique partnered with the Lexington-based Superhero Mask Project for the donation to help provide kids enough masks to start the school year in the classroom. For each mask ordered from the boutique, the shop donates a mask to the Superhero Mask Project.
The donation from the boutique helps relieve the financial burden of purchasing masks for both the school and the families, Bridgepoint Principal Jackie Diaz said. Bridgepoint is a Title 1 school with many students from low-income families.
“The state was able to give our school system masks, but this allows for our kids to have multiple masks to use at home and at school, and it alleviates some of the stress for the families, especially with the mask mandate,” she said.
About 180 students will be returning in-person to Bridgepoint Elementary next Wednesday. Each student will receive five masks donated by Pink Tag. More than 300 students are enrolled at the school, including about 120 enrolled in virtual learning.
Pink Tag owner Britney Renbarger said she feels “blessed” to be able to help the school through the mask donation.
“I remember when I was young and the stress of my parents having to afford our school supplies, and now these kids have to have masks, so we’ll do anything we can do to help to provide masks,” she said.
Abby Mulvihill, a fifth grade teacher at Bridgepoint, is friends with Renbarger, so she reached out to see if the boutique would be able to help out.
“She has just had an amazing success with her business and selling these masks all around the world, honestly, so we we just got to talking about our students and our families, and we just got to talking about how she could help,” she said.
Diaz said the school is doing all it can to create a safe, healthy space for students, and the mask donation is a “breath of fresh air.”
She also appreciates that Pink Tag provided high-quality masks with fun designs, including neon-colored dinosaurs.
“It’s just nice when the kids get excited to wear something that they want to wear, which will make wearing the masks and enforcing wearing the masks easier, because they like them,” Diaz said.
Reggie Smith, the father of three students at Bridgepoint Elementary, visited the school with his family for mask delivery. He said he is grateful to receive extra masks for his kids, particularly ones with colorful designs that they like wearing.
“[The kids] have been wearing masks since March, and we’ve been kind of preparing them for this, so they actually sort of enjoy wearing it, especially with the designs,” he said. “I look at my youngest, and she has a smile on her face...you have to make it creative for them so they can adapt to it.”
