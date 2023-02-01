CLARK COUNTY — Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit.
Around 6:30 Tuesday evening, Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16 mile-marker on Interstate 65 southbound near Memphis. The dispatch advised the vehicle fled the scene and was traveling southbound on the interstate. The semi-truck driver reported that the SUV attempted to pass him on the left by driving in the median. He advised the SUV, struck his trailer, and spun completely around before continuing south with a flat tire.
Marshall was stationary at the 12.5 mile marker and soon observed a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee pass his location. The Jeep was traveling between the right lane and the right shoulder and was throwing sparks as it continued south. When Marshall attempted to stop the Jeep, it continued south, swerving back and forth from the right shoulder to the right lane, and then passed a semi-truck by driving onto the right shoulder, according to ISP.
Now emitting steam from under the hood, the SUV continued to flee and exited onto CR 311 southbound at the Sellersburg exit, where Trooper Taylor Wolfe deployed Stop Stick tire deflation devices. After running the stoplight at CR 311 and Enterprise Way, the Jeep struck the Stop Sticks and continued a short distance before stopping near a local automotive repair business. After stopping, the driver fled on foot and was quickly taken into custody after officers found him lying behind a shed in a nearby residential yard.
The driver was identified as 29-year-old Tyler L. Tweedy of Louisville. After continuing the investigation, officers suspected Tweedy was under the influence of a controlled substance. Tweedy was transported to Clark Memorial Hospital for a blood draw before being incarcerated at the Clark County jail on the following charges:
1. Operating while intoxicated (OWI) prior within seven years – Level 6 felony
2. OWI endangerment – Class A misdemeanor
3. Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle – Level 6 felony
4. Criminal recklessness with a vehicle – Level 6 felony
5. Possession of a syringe – Level 6 felony
6. Possession of a controlled substance – Class A misdemeanor
7. Reckless Driving – Class A misdemeanor
8. Leaving the scene of a property damage accident – Class B misdemeanor.
Troopers were assisted by officers from the Sellersburg Police Department and the Tri-County Fire Department.
