JEFFERSONVILLE — Charges have been filed against a Louisville man after police say he took a child under 14 years old to a Clarksville motel multiple times to have sex with her.
Shawn D. Rogers, 55, is charged with four level 1 felonies for child molestation, which police say took place between May and August. Court records show a family member of the victim contacted Clarksville police Sept. 4 when someone told her that Rogers, her neighbor, had been having sex with the girl.
She took the teen to the doctor and learned that she was pregnant; she said Rogers is the only one who could be the father of the baby. The victim told investigators Rogers had taken her to a motel on U.S. 31 in Clarksville multiple times, and that they had sex "more than three but less than 20" times, court records show. She said the first time, he had brandished a gun and she felt threatened.
When police spoke with Rogers Oct. 1, he at first denied having spent any time with the victim, but later said he cared for her and had stayed with her at the motel and kissed her. When police asked the manner in which he kissed her, Rogers asked for an attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.