LOUISVILLE — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer today announced a dusk-till-dawn curfew for Saturday night, hoping to prevent a third night of violence, according to WAVE 3 News.
Friday marked the second straight night of violent protests in downtown Louisville and surrounding areas.
Demonstrators have been marching in support of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old former EMT who was shot dead by LMPD officers serving a narcotics warrant at her home back in March.
During a brief news conference this morning, Fischer said he has called in the National Guard to help enforce the evening curfew, WAVE 3 reports.
“There will be more police resources,” Fischer said. “The National Guard will be on the streets tonight.”
Thursday brought a few hundred protesters to downtown Louisville, engaging in a peaceful demonstration for the first several hours. Only later at night did things become violent, as seven people were shot, including two whose injuries were serious enough to require surgery.
Friday, however, was a much larger event. Several pockets of protesters marched around downtown streets; one group even marched up Broadway, turning right on Baxter Avenue and continuing down Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
Local media broadcast Friday night unforgettable images of dozens of smashed windows of downtown Louisville businesses. At least one business was looted.
Police said today that six arrests were made during Friday night’s protests. One officer was hospitalized with a possible concussion after a firecracker was thrown at him or her. A second officer also may have suffered a concussion, police officials said.
Fischer has said several times this week that he supports everyone’s right to peaceful protest, but not violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.