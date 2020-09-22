LOUISVILLE — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has signed two Executive Orders as part of the city’s preparations for state Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case. The Mayor stressed that he does not know when the AG will announce his decision, or what it will be, a news release stated.
The first Executive Order declares a state of emergency due to the potential for civil unrest, which allows him to exercise any of his emergency powers, including those to hire or contract for services, and implementing curfews and other restrictions.
The second restricts access to five downtown parking garages and bans on-street parking in order to provide an extra layer of security for protests in and around Jefferson Square Park.
The Mayor’s announcement follows a Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) announcement of its own State of Emergency, which allowed Chief Robert Schroeder to cancel all vacation and requested off days for officers. LMPD also put into place several road and traffic restrictions, including:
• Restricting blocks immediately adjacent to Jefferson Square Park to pedestrian traffic only, with no parking.
• Establishing no parking and limited vehicle access from Broadway, north to Market Street, and from Second to Ninth streets. Anyone heading to the park is advised to rideshare, to cut down on traffic, and be prepared to walk a few blocks.
• Police will facilitate ADA access at Sixth and Market streets, and will work with residents, business owners and downtown employees to allow necessary access, via these intersections: Second Street at Jefferson and Chestnut; Broadway at Fourth and Seventh; Ninth at Chestnut and Jefferson; and Market at Third and Eighth.
• Some TARC routes will be impacted by the road closures and restrictions. See the TARC website for details.
“Again, we do not know when the announcement will come, but we must prepare for it. Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement,” Mayor Fischer stated in the release. “At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe.”
The Mayor and Chief stressed that the public should base their behaviors on facts and not participate in the spread of misinformation. Residents can help by following the Mayor’s Office, LMPD and other official Louisville Metro Government social media accounts for updates.
