NEW ALBANY - Kevin Smyzer, Jr., 33, and Dyronne Mason, 39, of Louisville, have been sentenced for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Smyzer was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison. Mason was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Sept. 19, 2022.
According to court documents, on March 25, 2020, Indiana State Police (ISP) stopped a vehicle for speeding in Clark County. The driver of the vehicle was identified at Kevin Smyzer and the passenger was identified as Dyronne Mason.
During the traffic stop, an ISP drug detection K9 indicated the odor of narcotics on the passenger side door. Troopers located eleven golf-ball sized bags containing fentanyl. In the back seat, Troopers found a cardboard box containing half a kilogram of fentanyl. The roof of the vehicle had a brown ledger with names and amounts of money written in it.
In an interview with law enforcement officers, Smyzer admitted to visiting Indianapolis to obtain the controlled substances for redistribution. In total, Smyzer and Mason were transporting over 600 grams of a substance containing fentanyl. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. 6 out of 10 illegal fentanyl tablets sold on U.S. streets now contain a potentially lethal dose of the drug.
“Fentanyl traffickers value their profits more than the lives of our families and neighbors,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “We must fight to save lives by investigating and prosecuting criminals who exploit the epidemic of substance use disorder to satisfy their own greed. Our office, the DEA, and the Indiana State Police are committed to holding fentanyl traffickers accountable for pushing deadly poison on our streets.”
“Our Troopers work diligently every day, often putting themselves in harm’s way to curtail or stop the trafficking of illicit drugs on Indiana highways,” said Lt. Christopher Keeton, Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post. “We are very grateful for the work and effort the DEA and U.S. Attorney’s Office put forth to ensure justice was served in this case.”
The DEA-Louisville Division investigated this case with valuable assistance from ISP. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge, Sarah Evans Barker. Judge Barker also ordered that Smyzer and Mason be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following their release from federal prison. Smyzer was also given a $500 fine.
Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Wheatley, who prosecuted this case.
