SOUTHERN INDIANA — An employment report issued Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed significant progress in the Louisville Metropolitan Statistical Area.
Louisville Metro, which includes Floyd County and Clark County, recorded a 3.7% jobless rate in May. In May 2020, the Louisville Metro unemployment mark was 11.9%.
There were about 24,000 unemployed workers in the region in May, which was considerably less than the 61,000 people without jobs a year after the Great Recession over a decade ago.
“So compared to the Great Recession, we are on a much stronger footing,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
“Unlike the Great Recession, however, the strength of this labor market continues to produce significant challenges to employers.”
Bringing the labor force back to pre-pandemic levels continues to be an issue across the country, including for Louisville Metro.
Dufrene pointed to Burning Glass data showing about 21,000 job postings for the region in May. There were about 18,000 openings in February 2020, just before the pandemic began forcing shutdowns.
“During February 2020, we were already in a tight labor market,” Dufrene said. “Fast-forward to May 2021, we have even more job postings, but fewer workers available.”
A WalletHub study released Wednesday ranked Louisville at 16th among the major cities that have seen the biggest bounce-back in unemployment rates. According to the report, which can be viewed at wallethub.com, the rankings are based on jobless marks from May 2020 and January 2020 in order to weigh the impact of the pandemic on labor.
Manchester, New Hampshire ranked No. 1 on the WalletHub list.
As for the labor force and the need for employers to fill open positions, Dufrene predicted there should be some positive changes in the coming weeks and months.
“As supplemental unemployment benefits come off, and schools and child care centers continue to reopen, we should expect to see gains to the labor force,” he said. “This will also support stronger payroll growth across the metro area.”
