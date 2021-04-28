SOUTHERN INDIANA — A new housing index program provided by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com places the Louisville Metropolitan Statistical Area in the middle of the pack among its peers.
The initial Emerging Housing Market Index was released this week. It takes into account housing and non-housing metrics such as return on investment and amenities in a community.
Louisville metro — which includes Floyd County and Clark County — ranked 155th out of 300 metros in the index.
The highest-ranking metro in Indiana or Kentucky is Lafayette-West Lafayette, which placed sixth. Elkhart-Goshen ranked 50th, South Bend-Mishawaka came in at 126 and Indianapolis ranked 170th.
“What this tells me is that for every investment made locally in amenities and quality of place, just as much or even more is happening in other regions,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
“The competition for attracting and retaining residents is very intense. Regions see themselves as picking up the pace, but that is just to stay even.”
Commute times, real estate supply and demand and wages are other metrics included in the index, as are regional price parities, trends for median home listing prices and unemployment rates.
Louisville metro's jobless rate remained flat in March at 4.6% according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Wednesday.
“Compared to last March, the region's labor force is down about 21,000,” Dufrene said. “Pandemic layoffs began in late March of last year, but April was the month that saw the big dropoff in payrolls and labor force numbers. April was when the economy hit bottom.”
Louisville metro saw an addition of about 5,000 jobs from February to March. The region was down by about 27,300 jobs from March 2020. Nationally, payrolls increased by about 900,000 in March.
“As the nation continues to see significant increases in payrolls, the metro area will also see payroll growth accelerate,” Dufrene said. “Right now, labor shortages might be the biggest headwind to job creation.”
Dufrene pointed out there's one metro in Indiana — Elkhart-Goshen — that was back in the positive in terms of job growth last month compared to March 2020. He credited the labor numbers to Elkhart-Goshen's RV industry.
“Elkhart is the RV capital of the country,” he said. “In general, regions that have a heavier emphasis on durable goods manufacturing have experienced faster growth than regions that rely primarily on services.”
