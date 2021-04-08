SOUTHERN INDIANA — The unemployment rate for the Louisville Metropolitan Statistical Area — which includes Floyd and Clark counties — in February fell to its lowest mark during the pandemic.
A U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly report released Wednesday showed the metro area's jobless rate dropped to 4.6% in February, down from 5.2% in January. Though a marked improvement, the rate was still higher than the 3.6% unemployment rate in February 2020.
The metro area's labor force was down about 26,000 positions from the same point last year, though the February totals showed steady increases compared with other months of the pandemic.
“As job openings continue to increase, and vaccinations continue to increase, we will continue to see gains to the labor force,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast in New Albany.
The number of unemployed workers in the metro area is up by about 6,000 from February 2020.
“This is a considerable improvement from the 100,000 plus who were unemployed during the depths of the pandemic,” Dufrene said.
Other metro areas in Indiana, such as Columbus and Elkhart-Goshen, saw unemployment rates below 4% in February. Dufrene said those areas have a higher concentration of durable goods manufacturing compared to Louisville metro.
According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the most listed jobs in February for Region 10, which encompasses Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties, were for registered nurses and health care practitioners.
There were also several positions open for food service-related jobs. Dufrene said the availability of workers to fill such positions will play a large factor in the overall recovery.
Floyd County and Clark County also had lower jobless rates than the Louisville metro average in February. According to the state, Floyd County's unemployment rate was 3.8%, with 1,550 people listed as unemployed. Clark County had a 4.2% rate, with 2,571 unemployed residents.
Crawford County recorded the highest unemployment rate in Southern Indiana in February at 5.5%, which was still below the national average of 6.6%.
“Overall, this was a very positive report for the region,” Dufrene said. “Strong pent-up demand will continue to support a strong recovery. There are some challenges however, and labor force availability is one that deserves attention.”
