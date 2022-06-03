SOUTHERN INDIANA — The latest metropolitan jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed positive signs for the region, though inflation and rising fuel prices continue to threaten consumer spending.
The Louisville Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Floyd and Clark counties, saw its unemployment rate drop from 4.3% in March to 2.7% in April. Additionally, the metro area added 9,000 positions for the month.
“With the exception of the abnormal gains of last year, this would be the largest year over year gain in the past 30 years,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
Leisure and hospitality along with the professional and business services sectors showed strong gains in April.
But Dufrene said “There are certainly challenges facing the household.”
“Despite the availability of jobs, with job openings at double the number of unemployed, consumers are facing 40-year high inflation and gas prices that are at historical highs,” Dufrene said.
While consumers largely emerged from the pandemic in a position to spend, Dufrene cautioned that won’t last forever.
“Sustained high prices at the pump and the supermarket aisle will cause consumers to retrench,” he said. “We are not quite there yet, but we are getting closer to that tipping point.”
But economists and experts remain hopeful due to solid job reports.
A BLS report released Friday showed that 390,000 jobs were added nationwide in May.
“Given all the talk we’ve heard about recession and economic headwinds, it was very reassuring to see a solid jobs number,” said Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo, in an interview with the Associated Press.
