LOUISVILLE - Louisville officials provided updates to Monday's mass shooting on Tuesday.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed the death of New Albany woman Deana Eckert, who worked for Old National Bank.
"Late yesterday we learned Deana Eckert passed," Greenberg said. "She was 57-years-old. She was an employee of Old National Bank. I knew Deana also, Deana was a very kind and very thoughtful person. She was a wonderful woman who will be missed."
Eckert is one of five people killed in the rampage. Others were identified by LMPD as:
-Joshua Barrick, 40
-Thomas Elliot, 63
-Juliana Farmer, 45
-James Tutt, 64
LMPD officer Nikolas Wilt was injured in the attack and underwent brain surgery yesterday. He is in critical, but stable condition at the hospital.
Greenberg commented on Eckert.
"Her death means another family is in mourning and adds yet another layer of tragedy to this moment," he said.
Police released more information about gunman Connor Sturgeon, 25, who graduated from Floyd Central High School.
Sturgeon purchased the AR-15 rifle six days before the shooting.
"The suspect in this incident was a current employee of National Bank," said Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel. "We have also learned he purchased the weapon used in this tragic incident on April 4."
She said he purchased it from a gun dealership in Louisville.
Gwinn-Villaroel added that Sturgeon targeted the individuals at the bank, but did not specify a motive for the shooting.
LMPD is expected to release body worn camera video from the shooting Tuesday afternoon.
University of Louisville Hospital Doctor James Smith provided an update on victims.
"We still have four patients in the hospital," he said. "We have been able to upgrade our other patient in the ICU into stable condition. The other two remain in the hospital."
Smith said he is grateful for the American Red Cross for donating the blood needed to help the shooting victims.
"We used 170 units of blood yesterday to treat these victims," Smith said. "Which far outstrips our hospital capacity. And their ability to save lives helped us save lives."
